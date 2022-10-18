STANFORD, Calif. - Sun Devil Women's Golf completed the first of three rounds at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Friday. Arizona State (+9/293) is in 15th place after day one, still with 36 holes left to make up ground. The Sun Devils teed off in the morning where the scoring average was nearly two strokes higher. Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye's team looks to take advantage in a shift in tee times, which sees them teeing-off in the afternoon tomorrow under more favorable conditions. The Stanford Intercollegiate features 13 of the Top-50 teams in the country according to Golfstat, making this a premier field. In addition to the elite teams, the individual star power is impressive, with 22 of the Top-100 ranked golfers in the nation.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO