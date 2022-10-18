Read full article on original website
Devils Upset No. 15 Huskies In Seattle
SEATTLE – Behind career highs and a stellar defense, Sun Devil Volleyball persisted in a back-and-forth affair to take the five-set victory (25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 15-25, 15-12) at No. 15 Washington for the first ranked win of the season. "I'm super proud of this huge team win," Arizona State...
East Lake Cup is the Final Fall Tournament for Men's Golf
ATLANTA, Ga. – Arizona State Men's Golf will finish its 2022 fall slate with the East Lake Cup in Atlanta starting Monday. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel, with coverage from 3-6 p.m. EST. THE LINEUP. ASU will send Preston Summerhays, Josele Ballester, Ryggs Johnston, Luke...
Menne Leads the Way on Day One in Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. - Sun Devil Women's Golf completed the first of three rounds at the Stanford Intercollegiate on Friday. Arizona State (+9/293) is in 15th place after day one, still with 36 holes left to make up ground. The Sun Devils teed off in the morning where the scoring average was nearly two strokes higher. Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye's team looks to take advantage in a shift in tee times, which sees them teeing-off in the afternoon tomorrow under more favorable conditions. The Stanford Intercollegiate features 13 of the Top-50 teams in the country according to Golfstat, making this a premier field. In addition to the elite teams, the individual star power is impressive, with 22 of the Top-100 ranked golfers in the nation.
Hockey's High-Scoring Offense Torches the Tigers
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Arizona State men's ice hockey (3-4-0) defeated Colorado College (2-3-0) 5-3, behind a two-goal performance from Demetrios Koumontzis who moved into the program's top-10 career goals scored with 18 total. The Sun Devil penalty kill was almost perfect on the night, being successful in five of six opportunities, and the five goals marked a season-high for the Sun Devils.
