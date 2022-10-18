ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

rockmnation.com

Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Sean East II

Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

SEC Week 9 Opening Lines

If I’ve learned anything from watching Missouri play this year it’s two things:. any spread that’s outside of 3 points is easy money, and. The Tigers enter week 9 at 3-4 and heading to Columbia East and our actual SEC rival who is fresh off of beating Texas A&M, aka Missouri with a buttload of 5-stars. The SEC slate this week is all conference games so let’s check out the opening lines.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Missouri starts strong, hangs on to edge Vanderbilt

Homecoming weekend in Columbia brought the Vanderbilt Commodores to town. Mizzou, fresh off a bye week, was searching for their first SEC victory of the season when they took on a Vandy squad that was in search of the same thing. After the front half of the season was characterized...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Five Takeaways from Missouri’s 17-14 Win over Vanderbilt

It was a beautiful day. It was Homecoming. There were over 60,000 fans in the stands, the best crowd since the Ole Miss crowd of 2019. And yet we had to watch half of a football team win the game with very little input from the other half of the football team. There were some flashes and big moments from the offense to be sure - all in the 1st half - but this was another typical slop-fest that Mizzou seemingly loves to play in this year. But winning is the most important part and, after a brutal three-game stretch, Missouri finally won a football game. Let’s talk about the five big things I took away from this Homecoming contest.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Three and Out: Vanderbilt

Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference between a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at what I consider to be the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockmnation.com

Happy Homecoming, Tiger fans!

Earlier this week, temps in CoMo plummeted, almost like the town had just fast-forwarded right to winter. As I walked through campus in my Mizzou fleece and gloves, I second-guessed my decision to partake in the weekend’s festivities where I’d undoubtedly freeze my ass off. But, my midwestern...
COLUMBIA, MO
Tiger Style Warm-Up

Tiger Style Warm-Up

In a little more than two weeks, the Mizzou Tiger Style Wrestling Team will take to the mats to kick off their 2022-23 campaign, opening with a warm-up dual against newly-joined Division I school, Lindenwood University, out of St. Charles. A dual that is being labeled as “Dual on the Diamond” due to its unique location on the Missouri softball field.
Columbia, MO

