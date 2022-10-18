Read full article on original website
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mizzou Hoops Player Preview: Sean East II
Over 13 installments, this series will dive deep into the 12 known scholarship players that make up the 2022-2023 Missouri basketball roster. Some installments might be more in-depth than others, if only because of the data and film available. In addition, evaluating players with multiple years of experience is more straightforward than younger peers.
SEC Week 9 Opening Lines
If I’ve learned anything from watching Missouri play this year it’s two things:. any spread that’s outside of 3 points is easy money, and. The Tigers enter week 9 at 3-4 and heading to Columbia East and our actual SEC rival who is fresh off of beating Texas A&M, aka Missouri with a buttload of 5-stars. The SEC slate this week is all conference games so let’s check out the opening lines.
Triumphant Returns: KAD and Chad Bailey lead Mizzou’s defense in victory over Vanderbilt
Like the saying goes, you never know what you’ve got til it’s gone. The Missouri Tigers understand what that feeling is like. Against the Florida Gators on Oct. 8, Mizzou learned they’d have to field a defense without the presence of senior linebacker and captain Chad Bailey, as well as junior defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine.
Missouri starts strong, hangs on to edge Vanderbilt
Homecoming weekend in Columbia brought the Vanderbilt Commodores to town. Mizzou, fresh off a bye week, was searching for their first SEC victory of the season when they took on a Vandy squad that was in search of the same thing. After the front half of the season was characterized...
Five Takeaways from Missouri’s 17-14 Win over Vanderbilt
It was a beautiful day. It was Homecoming. There were over 60,000 fans in the stands, the best crowd since the Ole Miss crowd of 2019. And yet we had to watch half of a football team win the game with very little input from the other half of the football team. There were some flashes and big moments from the offense to be sure - all in the 1st half - but this was another typical slop-fest that Mizzou seemingly loves to play in this year. But winning is the most important part and, after a brutal three-game stretch, Missouri finally won a football game. Let’s talk about the five big things I took away from this Homecoming contest.
Three and Out: Vanderbilt
Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference between a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at what I consider to be the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
Happy Homecoming, Tiger fans!
Earlier this week, temps in CoMo plummeted, almost like the town had just fast-forwarded right to winter. As I walked through campus in my Mizzou fleece and gloves, I second-guessed my decision to partake in the weekend’s festivities where I’d undoubtedly freeze my ass off. But, my midwestern...
Tiger Style Warm-Up
In a little more than two weeks, the Mizzou Tiger Style Wrestling Team will take to the mats to kick off their 2022-23 campaign, opening with a warm-up dual against newly-joined Division I school, Lindenwood University, out of St. Charles. A dual that is being labeled as “Dual on the Diamond” due to its unique location on the Missouri softball field.
Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
We’re back after a week off! Though I’m not sure what it says about your season when the bye week flies by while the week leading into the first game back feels like a slog. Part of it may be the opponent, it’s hard to get too excited...
