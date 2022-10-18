Former State Representative Dan Carter has received the endorsement of the Bethel Republican Town Committee in his bid to become the First Selectman of Bethel. “I am truly honored to receive the endorsement of the Republican Town Committee for the office of First Selectman in the upcoming special election,” said Carter. “I appreciate their support and hope I can earn the support of all the Republicans in Bethel at the caucus on Monday.”

BETHEL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO