hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School Junior Wins Photography Prize!
ASAP! selected RHS Junior Charli McLemore's gorgeous photograph to be in its annual Celebration of Young Photographers. The organization received 379 submissions addressing the theme of "Adventure" from 46 schools across the state. They will display the top 60 photographs and honor the photographers at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot, CT on Sunday, November 13 at 2 pm.
hamlethub.com
WCSU’s 12th annual ‘Election Connection’ show streams live on Nov. 8, students present election night coverage of races and key issues
A dedicated student crew at Western Connecticut State University is taking full advantage of their technological tools and social media expertise to present WCSU’s 12th annual “Election Connection” news production providing local coverage of Connecticut races as well as weather updates and exploration of important issues. Since...
hamlethub.com
Miss Confident Celebrates Three Years in Ridgefield on November 5!
Miss Confident, a Boutique for Tweens and Teens, is thrilled to invite the community to its upcoming Third Anniversary Celebration on November 5 from 11AM to 5PM at the Ridgefield shop, located at 17 Danbury Road. Miss Confident features a wide selection of apparel and gifts for Tweens & Teens selected to inspire confidence in growing girls.
hamlethub.com
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis
Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
hamlethub.com
Abilis is Hiring! Job Fair Scheduled for Thursday, November 3
Abilis is hiring! On Wednesday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open...
hamlethub.com
The Master Networks Tri-State Region Community Council Hosts a Business Expo in support of local charities on October 27
Business Expo and Networking event: – Thursday, October 27th, at Mulino’s Restaurant at Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains RD, Eastchester, NY - Multi-state networking organization, Master Networks Tri-State Region, invites entrepreneurs, business people, and the community to attend their Business Expo and networking event. Proceeds from...
hamlethub.com
DART to The Finish Charity Walk Raises $175,000 for Rare Childhood Disease Niemann-Pick type C
The fifth annual DART to The Finish charity walk benefitting Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART), took place Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich, and virtually across the country. More than 300 participated and helpedraised more than $175,000, which will go towards supporting crucial research into better treatments, clinical trials and genetic testing for Niemann Pick type C disease (NPC), a very rare childhood disease that is often referred to as Childhood Alzheimer’s.
hamlethub.com
Bernard's Now Taking Thanksgiving Reservations, Take Away Menu Available
Thanksgiving 2022 at Bernard’s - Thursday, November 24. Let Chef Bernard Bouissou prepare an unforgettable meal for you and your loved ones this holiday season - in the restaurant or in your own home!. Online takeaway ordering for Thanksgiving is now live! Order by Tuesday, November 15 for pickup...
hamlethub.com
Carmel Schools Teams up with Putnam County Health Dept. to Offer Influenza Clinics In Carmel Schools
The Carmel School District is pleased to be partnering with the Putnam County Health Department this fall for our Annual Influenza (flu) Clinic. The Health Department will be on-site at each school building over the next several weeks offering flu vaccines for students and staff of the Carmel Central School District who sign up in advance.
hamlethub.com
Who are the busiest Ridgefield Public School students?
Who are the busiest RPS students? The answer may be the 18-22-year-olds in the RPS Transition Program. Kate, for example, works at Walgreens and ROAR shelter and volunteers at Rock N’ Rescue (pet rescue), and fosters cats. Dylan is a full-time student with three jobs. He dusts at the Ridgefield Library, cleans and wipes windows at the Boys and Girls Club, and makes pizza boxes on Wednesday at Planet Pizza (his favorite of the three).
hamlethub.com
Dan Carter Receives Bethel RTC Endorsement
Former State Representative Dan Carter has received the endorsement of the Bethel Republican Town Committee in his bid to become the First Selectman of Bethel. “I am truly honored to receive the endorsement of the Republican Town Committee for the office of First Selectman in the upcoming special election,” said Carter. “I appreciate their support and hope I can earn the support of all the Republicans in Bethel at the caucus on Monday.”
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
hamlethub.com
New Campaign Aims to Get Out the Vote in Fairfield County
With Election Day less than a month away, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launched a Get Out the Vote campaign to encourage voters to head to the polls on Nov. 8. The nonpartisan, bilingual campaign features a blend of radio, print and digital advertising as well as media outreach to inform voters from every sector of the community. The effort also will partner with local organizations to reach individuals whose voices have traditionally been underrepresented in the political process.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield BOS Approves Affordable Housing Plan, Declaration of Open Space, and More
October 19th Board of Selectmen and Special Town Meeting Votes. The Board of Selectmen approved the Affordable Housing Plan in a 3-2 vote. The Affordable Housing Plan can be viewed here. The following were voted on and approved at the Special Town Meeting:. A request to Purchase from the Town...
hamlethub.com
County Health Department Raises Awareness About Lead Exposure In Children
During Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Department of Health remind families to protect children from the harmful effects of lead exposure in their own homes. Lead is a toxic mineral that is often found in paint in homes built before 1978. It has...
