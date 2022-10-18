Read full article on original website
Related
uc.edu
Investing in mental wellness: UC students and employees receive free premium subscription to Calm App
Thousands of University of Cincinnati students and benefits-eligible employees are taking advantage of a free resource proven to help lower anxiety, decrease stress and improve sleep. Students, faculty and staff now have access to a one-year premium subscription to Calm, a digital health app that includes a mood check-in, breathing...
uc.edu
Center for Business Analytics to host Data Science Symposium on Nov. 8
The UC Center for Business Analytics will host Data Science Symposium 2022 on Nov. 8 at the Carl H. Lindner College of Business. The Symposium focuses on analytics and data science content to support the growth and development of analytics efforts in business, government and non-profit organizations. The in-person, all-day...
Comments / 0