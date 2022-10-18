Read full article on original website
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 3
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 3, the incumbent Paul Brandmire is being challenged by Jake Anderson. Brandmire is finishing up his first term on the council. He says he ran the first time on a platform of personal freedom, smaller government, and lower taxes and that continues to be his focus. He says he's proud that he was able to squash a plan for a local mask mandate during the pandemic.
Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study
SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
You Won’t Believe Who Minnesota’s Highest Paid State Employee Is
If you were looking for the highest-paid state employees, some new data from the state of Minnesota can show you where to look. The thing about working for the state of Minnesota is that while you generally enjoy a fairly stable working environment and some pretty decent benefits, your salary is public record-- because it's our tax dollars, after all, that are paying state workers' salaries.
Willmar Man Indicted For Possessing Guns, Bombs
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the indictment of 39-year-old Brian Keith Kohls of Willmar. Officials say Kohls allegedly had a short-barreled shotgun and two bombs – none of which were...
Stolen Trailer in Linden Township; Dog Stolen in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting four storage units with the lock cut off with items taken from them. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the storage units are located on the 1500 block of 7th Street South. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting on...
Some Items Are Not Returnable At Minnesota Walmarts
I'm not big on returning items to any retailer, so I seldom do. It is nice to know what return policies are at your local retailers, just in case you really do need to return a purchase. Unfortunately, some shoppers abuse return policies and make it tougher on the rest of us.
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Paynesville Teenager Charged For Threatening To Shoot Up School
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) - A Paynesville High School student is charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Eighteen-year-old Matthew Herr-Ramirez, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. According to the criminal complaint, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Former St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman when she was unconscious. Twenty-six-year-old Conor Gross was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars. He was accused of raping the woman in her apartment bathroom after she had passed out from drinking.
St. Cloud Chamber Hires New Planning and Development Director
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new staff member to lead the Downtown Alliance. The chamber announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Bevier who will serve as the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He will work closely with the St....
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
North America’s Largest Pumpkin In Foley Tuesday
FOLEY (WJON News) - This year’s North American Largest Pumpkin was grown in Anoka, and will meet the public in Foley Tuesday!. Travis Gienger, from rural Anoka, grew the record-breaker and won this year’s competition at the Halfmoon Bay Pumpkin Festival in California. Guinness Records certified the pumpkin...
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”
The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
