Kennewick Man Arrested, Charged with Luring and Child Molestation
Kennewick Police have arrested a suspect accused of attempting to lure a girl into his vehicle. On Friday, Police found the driver of the light blue mini-van, 28-year old Devin Katsel of Kennewick. At about 2 pm, Katsel was located in the 3300 block of West Kennewick Avenue. The suspect...
This Van Sought in Connection with Attempted Kennewick Abduction
Kennewick Police have released some images of the vehicle they believe was involved in an attempted abduction. The man tried to lure the girl into the van, then assaults her. Wednesday, around 11:46 AM a girl was walking west on 10th Ave near S. Benton St, heading to Park Middle School, when a blue van matching the one in these pictures pulled up alongside her.
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
Crime, Drug Spree Gets Moses Lake Man 17 Years in Prison
Thursday, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Feds) announced a Moses Lake man will spend 17 years in prison for a drug and crime spree. One of the guns the man stole ended up being used in a child homicide. 34-year-old Guillermo Valdez of Moses Lake...
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week. Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick to a young girl while walking to Park Middle School.
Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them
Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
Shooting Suspect Tries Hiding in Bedroom 1 Block from Crime Scene
The little town of Soap Lake (population just over 1,600) doesn't experience a ton of major crimes, but this was a large one. Apparently, an unprovoked shooting sends a man to Wenatchee hospital. Around 1:17 AM Monday morning (Oct. 17th) Soap Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted...
Kennewick High Armed Trespasser Nabbed Early Monday
Kennewick Police apprehended an armed felon early Monday, attempting to trespass at Kennewick High School. Just minutes after midnight early Monday morning, (October 17th) several Kennewick Police officers were conducting some extra patrols near the school at 560 West 6th Ave. They saw what they said was a suspicious male...
Sat Night Shooting in East Kennewick Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
The Benton County Sheriff's Department says the situation is very "fluid" at this time. These images show areas where the woman was found (Downtown Kennewick) as well as on Chemical Drive and Cable Bridge, which are said to be part of the incident area. Fatal shooting leaves young woman dead.
Medical Emergency Leads to Fatal Cable Bridge Crash
A medical emergency behind the wheel is what led to a late Thursday afternoon crash on the Cable Bridge, according to the State Patrol. Around 3:39 PM, according to Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving his truck southbound across the bridge, which is considered part of State Route 397.
Beloved Retired Kennewick K-9 Axel Passes Away
He retired in 2019 along with his handler, but K-9 Axel remained one of the favorite Kennewick Police K-9 officers. Now, one of the area's most famous "fur missiles" has crossed the Rainbow Bridge as many refer to the passing of a dog. Axel passes away last week. The Kennewick...
Pasco Council Wants City to Manage Animal Shelter
Wednesday, the City of Pasco released a statement indicating the City Council would prefer the Tri-City Animal Shelter be managed by the city. Animal shelter costs are shared by Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco. According to information released by way of Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "After a careful look...
Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat
(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
Suspect From Burglary and Standoff in Moses Lake Identified
The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports one suspect captured following a burglary has been identified, but other is still on the loose. Thursday morning, two men broke into a duplex at 1237 Adair Street in Moses Lake in the 7 AM hour, and forced the resident, who had been sleeping, to go into the kitchen. They were able to call 9-1-1 and fled, as did one of the suspects. The two were armed with knives.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
UPDATE-Moses Lake Standoff Locks Down 2 Schools, Subject With Knife
As of 10:30 AM Thursday morning, October 13th, the standoff in Moses Lake continues. Two knife-armed suspects break into a duplex early Thursday. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman, a person was awakened in the 7 AM hour by two suspects armed with knives who broke into their duplex at 1237 Adair Street.
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
Price Tag Switchers Sought by Pasco Police After Theft
It's been a while since we've seen one of these pop up. Pasco Police seeking two price-tag switching suspects. October 7th, last Friday, the PPD responded to a theft that had occurred at the Pasco Walmart. According to officers, these two suspects went through the self-checkout line but did not...
Who Does Roof Inspections at Night? Strange Franklin County Case
Franklin County Deputies are advising Mesa area residents, or anyone else in the county, to keep an eye out for behavior that seems out of place. Men going door to door offering roof inspections...at night. Thursday night, the FCSO reported they'd received a call from a resident in the Mesa...
Fiery Head-On Crash Closes I-82 For Hours
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two drivers were rushed to the hospital after a head-on crash along I-82 early Sunday morning. This happened around 5:30am when Washington State Patrol says a pickup was traveling in the wrong direction and slammed directly into a semi-truck tractor trailer. Both of the drivers were taken to Kadlec. The crash closed the freeway for hours while crews cleaned up the mess. State Patrol says 37-year-old Roberto Ramirez, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes and struck the big rig driven by 53-year-old Emil Karimov.
