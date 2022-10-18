May 29, 1941 — October 19, 2022 (age 81) Gladys Baker Owens, 81, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Bicknell, Wayne County, Utah to Claud and Hattie Baker and grew up in southern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park. She met Richard R. Owens while studying at Brigham Young University and after completing their degrees, they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on September 1, 1965. Together they had eight children — seven sons and one daughter, and because of Richard’s work they raised their family around the country, including in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Moses Lake, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Slidell, Louisiana; and Mendon, Utah.

