kvnutalk

Marjorie Marie Blackburn – Cache Valley Daily

Marjorie Marie Blackburn, 93, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anna Sanders; and husbands, Royce Land, Randall Ball and Keith Blackburn. She is lovingly remembered by her family; Sons, Gary (Pat) Land of West Jordan, Utah and Wesley...
LOGAN, UT
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
KAYSVILLE, UT
kvnutalk

Calvin Cressell – Cache Valley Daily

September 28, 1929 – October 19, 2022 (age 93) Calvin Cressell, 93, of Logan, passed away on October 19, 2022 at Maple Springs Asst. Living. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28th at 11 am in the church located at 600 South 94 West, Logan. There will...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Keva Marie Tracy – Cache Valley Daily

Keva Marie Tracy, 63 passed away peacefully in her home on Monday October 17, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. As the family gathered round her in her final hours, shared stories, cried and laughed together we could sense her loving approval. Celebration of life services were held at the Riverdale Cemetery on Wednesday October 19, 2022.
PRESTON, ID
kvnutalk

Gladys Baker Owens – Cache Valley Daily

May 29, 1941 — October 19, 2022 (age 81) Gladys Baker Owens, 81, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Bicknell, Wayne County, Utah to Claud and Hattie Baker and grew up in southern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park. She met Richard R. Owens while studying at Brigham Young University and after completing their degrees, they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on September 1, 1965. Together they had eight children — seven sons and one daughter, and because of Richard’s work they raised their family around the country, including in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Moses Lake, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Slidell, Louisiana; and Mendon, Utah.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
24hip-hop.com

Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm

Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
TREMONTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School

“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Man accused of breaking into house via dog door

HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
HOOPER, UT
KSLTV

Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

