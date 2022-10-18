Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Engineering students ready for annual pumpkin chucking contest Saturday – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – Students at Utah State University and members of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) were busy putting their engineering skills to finish their trebuchets for Saturday’s annual pumpkin toss. There are not many things more spectacular than watching an orange pumpkin flying some 300...
kvnutalk
Marjorie Marie Blackburn – Cache Valley Daily
Marjorie Marie Blackburn, 93, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anna Sanders; and husbands, Royce Land, Randall Ball and Keith Blackburn. She is lovingly remembered by her family; Sons, Gary (Pat) Land of West Jordan, Utah and Wesley...
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
kvnutalk
Calvin Cressell – Cache Valley Daily
September 28, 1929 – October 19, 2022 (age 93) Calvin Cressell, 93, of Logan, passed away on October 19, 2022 at Maple Springs Asst. Living. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28th at 11 am in the church located at 600 South 94 West, Logan. There will...
kvnutalk
Keva Marie Tracy – Cache Valley Daily
Keva Marie Tracy, 63 passed away peacefully in her home on Monday October 17, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. As the family gathered round her in her final hours, shared stories, cried and laughed together we could sense her loving approval. Celebration of life services were held at the Riverdale Cemetery on Wednesday October 19, 2022.
kvnutalk
Gladys Baker Owens – Cache Valley Daily
May 29, 1941 — October 19, 2022 (age 81) Gladys Baker Owens, 81, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Bicknell, Wayne County, Utah to Claud and Hattie Baker and grew up in southern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park. She met Richard R. Owens while studying at Brigham Young University and after completing their degrees, they were married in the St. George LDS Temple on September 1, 1965. Together they had eight children — seven sons and one daughter, and because of Richard’s work they raised their family around the country, including in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Moses Lake, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Slidell, Louisiana; and Mendon, Utah.
24hip-hop.com
Utah artist Restlezz is Taking The City By Storm
Born and raised in Ogden, UT Leo Sandoval Jr, known As Restlezz, has been rocking the music scene for awhile now. An artist/producer/engineer that has put much work into countless albums and mixtapes first started when he was 13. Restlezz started Block Monzta Productions after a fall out with a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: #12 Green Canyon at #5 Snow Canyon in the 4A football playoffs
The Green Canyon at Snow Canyon broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired this season,...
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: #11 Bear River at #6 Mountain Crest in the 4A football playoffs
The Bear River Bears at Mountain Crest Mustangs broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Clint Payne and JarDee Nessen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here.
KSLTV
Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
kslnewsradio.com
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School
“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes
A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated a former Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of breaking into house via dog door
HOOPER, Utah — After being arrested on suspicion of stalking, a Hooper man was released and allegedly harassed his ex and his mother. 32-year-old Denny Job was previously arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on third-degree felony stalking charges. The charges were filed by his ex-girlfriend. Just 13 days later...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
KSLTV
Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
Gephardt Daily
Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep. “Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need...
Comments / 0