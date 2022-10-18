Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
2news.com
Community Invited to Clean-Up at Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery
Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers are needed to help with cleanup at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley. The Lizzy Hammond Foundation says staff is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown. Bring your maintenance tools, such as hedgers, clippers, weed eaters to help this cemetery shine in honor...
KOLO TV Reno
Number of vulnerable youth continues to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect...
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Ghost Walk
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This could be the perfect time to check out the history and haunted stories of Carson City’s west side. There is a special all day Ghost Walk tour happening this weekend. Mary Bennett, who leads the tour as Madame Curry, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and why the guided tours have been attracting visitors and locals for nearly three decades.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada to Hold Baggin' for Apples Event
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will hold its all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples on October 27th. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Food Bank will be joined...
Redrum Motorcycle Club: Warriors of the road
Redrum Motorcycle Club, not to be confused with the movie The Shining’s Redrum, is the world’s most significant indigenous motorcycle club. Cliff Matias, a native New Yorker, created the club in 2006. He wanted to create a club that would focus on brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, and supporting family.
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
2news.com
Big data modeling, forest fuels mapping aids in mitigating catastrophic wildfire risk
Scientists at the University of Nevada, Reno are using a variety of new technologies with massive amounts of data and computational power to model and map fire-vulnerable forest vegetation across millions of acres in California. This research will help optimize fuel management to reduce fire risk, support carbon sequestration and...
2news.com
Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region
After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Again Ask Help Finding Man Missing From Dayton
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton in early October. Deputies say Richard Shifflet 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Authorities say he has...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Fire weather watch issued for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As a cold front moves into the Lake Tahoe region this weekend, weather officials are concerned a spark could spread fast with gusty winds and dry conditions. The National Weather Service in Reno on Thursday issued a fire weather watch for the Truckee-Tahoe region...
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
KOLO TV Reno
Wednesday Web Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Quiet, mild weather will continue through Friday. A sharp cold front will bring wind and much colder weather Saturday evening, with a chance of rain and snow showers. The first freeze of the year is possible in Reno Sunday and Monday mornings. -Jeff.
2news.com
NDOT Freeway Service Patrol Offers Tips To Prepare Vehicles for Winter Driving
When weather changes, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Freeway Service Patrol operators respond to an increase in disabled vehicles on the side of the freeway, often because drivers do not take proper steps to prepare vehicles. As colder weather arrives, the Freeway Service Patrol is offering tips to prepare vehicles for winter driving.
nnbw.com
Dayton fire claims historic buildings
Three historic buildings burned down in Old Town Dayton, including the Fox Hotel, in an Oct. 13 blaze, according to Rich Harvey, fire chief of Central Lyon County Fire. “It was on Main Street in what’s called Old Town Dayton,” said Harvey by phone on Wednesday. “Three buildings were involved, Fox and two buildings east.”
Record-Courier
State to conduct Highway 50 corridor sessions Oct. 27 and Nov. 3
Efforts to get public input on future proposals for Highway 50 along Lake Tahoe’s East Shore will result in public meetings in Stateline. The Nevada Department of Transportation will host public listening tours 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Kahle Community Center and 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Boardroom, 169 Highway 50.
Comments / 0