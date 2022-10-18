ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool

WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
Future of systemic sclerosis treatment will likely be combination therapy

SAN DIEGO — Patients with systemic sclerosis will likely require multidisciplinary management with combination therapy to treat the myriad complications that may arise, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. To ensure the kind of comprehensive care that these patients need, Elizabeth R. Volkmann, MD,...
FDA will not hold advisory committee meeting to discuss NDA for Friedreich’s ataxia drug

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the company’s new drug application for an investigational therapeutic to treat Friedreich’s ataxia. Omaveloxolone is an oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the...
Genetic testing shows potential in pediatric ophthalmology

Several applications for genetic testing in ophthalmology have been explored, ranging from keratoconus decision-making to refractive surgery screening. OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed the potential of genetic testing in ophthalmology for children. Robert S. Gold, MD: One important topic is genetic testing. We see a lot of children who have...
VIDEO: Management of type 2 diabetes no longer just a ‘glucose-centric approach’

BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, Juan P. Frias, MD, discusses his presentation on newer treatment options for type 2 diabetes at the Cardiometabolic Health Congress. Frias, medical director and principal investigator at Velocity Clinical Research in Los Angeles, said that “over the last 2 decades, the philosophy of the management of type 2 diabetes has changed.”
Two-photon fluorescence microscopy may help diagnose skin cancer rapidly, accurately

A novel imaging technique was associated with high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy in diagnosing nonmelanoma skin cancers, according to a study. “We are interested in trying to improve clinical throughput and provide patients with a faster diagnosis,” Michael G. Giacomelli, PhD, of the department of biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, and one of the authors of the paper, told Healio. “Biopsying patients, waiting days or weeks for lab results, and then rescheduling them if treatment is needed is time consuming and inefficient.”
VIDEO: PALADIN analysis shows retinal thickness linked with vision outcomes

CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Veeral S. Sheth, MD, MBA, FASRS, FACS, discusses the correlation of retinal thickness and visual outcomes based on post hoc data from the PALADIN study. “We want to keep our patients drier for longer periods of time,” he...
FDA approves upadacitinib for non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis

The FDA has approved upadacitinib for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis, marking the sixth indication for the therapy, according to a press release from AbbVie. “This latest FDA approval of Rinvoq in active [non-radiographic axial SpA (nr-axSpA)] provides a new oral, once daily treatment option for patients who historically...
VIDEO: Cardiometabolic health management in older adults important

BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, a co-chair of the Cardiometabolic Health Congress discusses various highlights from the first 2.5 days of the meeting. Robert H. Eckel, MD, emeritus professor of medicine in the divisions of cardiology and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, former professor of physiology and biophysics, Charles A. Boettcher II Chair in Atherosclerosis at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and past president of the American Heart Association, said the first day’s focus on cardiometabolic health in older adults brought a number of issues related to the elderly population to the forefront.
What will be the most significant consequence of long COVID?

Long COVID can cause multisystem health issues that can last anywhere from months to years. We asked Farha S. Ikramuddin, MD, MPH, assistant professor in the department of rehabilitation medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School, what the most significant consequence of long COVID will be moving forward. Fifteen...
Lp(a) ‘should be measured at least once’ in adults to target CV risk

BOSTON — There is strong evidence for a casual association between lipoprotein(a) concentration and CV outcomes across ethnicities, and Lp(a) “should be measured at least once” in all adults to identify high CV risk, according to a speaker. Elevated Lp(a) levels are an independent risk factor for...
Acid suppressants may increase risks for asthma, allergic diseases among children

The use of acid suppressants among children may increase their risks for incident asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis, according to a systematic review published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. These drugs therefore should be used judiciously in children, and more stringent guidelines should be...
BLOG: Sustained-release glaucoma devices a viable alternative to drops

We are fortunate to have many options for the treatment of glaucoma, including several classes of glaucoma medications, selective laser trabeculoplasty and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. By far, the most common starting point for patients is topical drops. We have always known that perfect compliance with drop regimens is challenging,...
Chronic thumb UCL injuries may have higher failure rates vs. acute injuries

BOSTON — Results presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting showed patients with chronic thumb ulnar collateral ligament injuries had a higher rate of failure compared with patients who had acute injuries. “However, overall, the rates [of failure] are low, and primary repair of...
Mastering different phaco techniques benefits surgeons, patients

For 22 years, I did a combination of both private practice as well as academics in which I taught the UCLA ophthalmology residents ocular surgery. Having the two parallel practices was enjoyable, and I was fortunate to train hundreds of ophthalmologists who are now in their own practices. I recently retired from my academic duties, and now I focus solely on my private practice, but I will always remember the sage advice that I taught new ophthalmologists: Learn as many techniques as possible so that you can tailor your surgery to each specific eye.
VIDEO: Stelara safe, effective for the long-term treatment of moderate to severe UC

VIENNA — In a Healio video exclusive, Waqqas Afif, MD, reports results from the phase 3 UNIFI study, in which Stelara safely demonstrated sustained symptomatic and corticosteroid-free remission in adults with ulcerative colitis. According to Afif, 65% of patients who responded to the induction dose of Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen)...
Immunologic strategies for antiphospholipid syndrome still yield ’not great results’

SAN DIEGO — Primary prevention remains the biggest treatment challenge in antiphospholipid syndrome, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “If the patient has APS antibodies, what do you do?” Richard A. Furie, MD, chief of rheumatology at Northwell Health in New York, asked attendees, adding that interventions such as aspirin have not been shown to prevent a first thrombotic event in these individuals. “Predictors of thrombotic risk have to be sorted out.”

