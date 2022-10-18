Read full article on original website
helihub.com
Survitec Appoints new CEO
Strengthening the company’s position as the world’s leading Survival Technology solutions partner, Survitec has announced the appointment of Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team...
rigzone.com
Repsol Sinopec UK Names Peter Medlam As New COO
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has named Peter Medlam as its new chief operating officer (COO) effective November 1, 2022. He brings with him more than 30 years of experience of working in operations, maintenance, and projects across the world. Medlam will replace Nicolas Foucart who held the post since August...
Famed A16Z VC Peter Levine has donated $5 million to bring startup and company building to climate non-profits
Levine is giving time and money to climate nonprofits with rock climber Alex Honnold. He plans to train them to be Silicon Valley startup-like orgs.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
constructiondive.com
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite, partners with Avvir
Aerial reality capture firm DroneDeploy announced the acquisition of StructionSite, a reality capture provider that maps out construction projects from ground level. The acquisition will enable customers in the construction industry to deploy aerial drones, ground robots and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites at all levels through one unified platform, according to the release.
financefeeds.com
LSE’s long-serving CFO Tim Powell joins Alpha FX
Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) continues its investment in new executive talents with the hiring of Tim Powell as its chief financial officer (CFO). Powell brings to the role more than two decades of experience overseeing finance operations for top-tier organizations. He spent the bulk of...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
CEO Spotlight: David Barrick – Collaborative Municipal Leader
Collaboration is the key to success in today’s interdependent economy. It begins at the grassroots level — collaboration with your employees, bringing them into your strategic vision as partners. It is also vital in peer-to-peer relationships, as you discover new opportunities for collaboration with businesses in your sector...
coingeek.com
Marathon Digital settles with former CEO for $24 million
Las Vegas-based block reward mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has reached a settlement agreement with its former chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed it has agreed to pay $24 million to the former CEO, who has...
MailChimp and Black In Fashion Council Partner To Accelerate Black Designers, Entrepreneurs
Intuit Mailchimp and Black In Fashion Council (BIFC) are leveraging commitments to helping Black designers and fashion entrepreneurs accelerate their businesses. In a new partnership, the BIFC and Mailchimp program and capsule collection are supporting and empowering women like Jamaican–American fashion designer Samantha Black of Sammy B, a women’s ready-to-wear clothing line, and Nigerian-Austrian designer Larissa Muehleder of the Muehleder label.
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC
Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams. Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne....
Phys.org
New paper highlights the importance of locational strategy in business
A new paper published in Global Strategy Journal argues that business leaders should make a greater effort to understand locational strategy, a framework used for understanding how an organization's geographical decisions fit into the broader corporate strategy. According to the study authors, this knowledge could give businesses an edge over their competition, as locational decisions can affect everything from branding to human resources to research and development.
freightwaves.com
LuckyTruck raises $2.4M for insurtech, taps industry veteran as CEO
Insurtech company LuckyTruck announced Thursday it has raised a $2.4 million seed extension led by Candid Insurance Investors with participation from Markd, Draper University Ventures and SiriusPoint as the company scales its retail insurance platform that reduces time spent shopping insurance. Since its founding in 2019, LuckyTruck has raised a total of $6.5 million.
Microsoft’s remote-work-friendly CEO puts his finger on the big problem with working from home
Managers and workers have the opposite opinions of remote work, Satya Nadella says, but the data doesn’t lie.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Italy's Brembo sets up venture capital arm to invest in tech startups
MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Premium brakes maker Brembo (BRBI.MI) said on Wednesday it had set up an internal venture capital unit, called Brembo Ventures, to accelerate the development of technologic solutions to be applied to the automotive industry.
Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer (CIO), responsible for leading the company’s global information technology (IT) efforts, including corporate IT infrastructure, technology systems, and enterprise architecture. Sheila reports to Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner, and will oversee teams led by the company’s Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Enterprise IT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005650/en/ Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems (Photo: Business Wire)
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005104/en/ Mannatech partners with Penny AI to deliver a social sales enablement platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptobriefing.com
India Has the Third Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM Study
India is shaping up to be a formidable force in the crypto industry, as the newest report from NASSCOM suggests. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent crypto industry. The study is sponsored by Hashed Emergent, an early-stage Web3 venture fund focused on investments in India and other emerging markets.
EVgo Hires Consumer Technology Executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as Chief Revenue Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the hiring of Tanvi Chaturvedi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chaturvedi is a seasoned technology executive, and as EVgo’s CRO, she will focus on the customer experience and the ecosystem of services to make EVgo the preferred charging network for EV drivers across America. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of the PlugShare app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005712/en/ Tanvi Chaturvedi, CRO at EVgo. (Photo: Business Wire)
