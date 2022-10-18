ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

Robert Daniels
4d ago

The parents should have been at the meeting with the Teacher and Principal. They have a right to defend themselves. And the Teacher should have been fired.

Brenda Conrad Stewart
4d ago

Time to show teachers were the line is. They have no business discussing what the parents beliefs or political thoughts are. Reading, writing , numbers , English.

foxbangor.com

LePage take future plans amid governor election

LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
LEWISTON, ME
Q 96.1

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
Deerfield Valley News

Dover loses two highway employees, parking project in jeopardy

DOVER- Selectboard members accepted resignations from several paid and volunteer positions, and approved 1% local option tax funding for Dover’s participation in this year’s Eat, Sleep, and Shop Local program. Two members of the town’s highway department submitted resignations. Road Commissioner Travis Briggs said one of the highway...
DOVER, NH
94.9 HOM

Windham, Maine Police Warn of a Rash of Car Thefts in Cumberland County

The Windham Police Department posted a warning to their Facebook page on Monday for car owners to be aware of a series of car thefts recently in Cumberland County. Car thefts in Maine are something that we rarely worried about back in the 80s and 90s. We never locked our cars and oftentimes would leave the keys right in them. In fact, we never even locked our doors when we left the house. It was a different time when you knew all your neighbors, family and friends walked into your house unannounced and it was all good.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement

WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
WOLFEBORO, NH
wabi.tv

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WMTW

Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up

A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
LEWISTON, ME
nerej.com

Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building

Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Two people shot in Casco overnight

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sherriff's Office is investigating after two people were shot in Casco overnight. According to the Sherriff's Office, police were called to Wings Way just after midnight Sunday morning for reports of a large gathering where multiple fights had broken out. Witnesses reportedly told...
CASCO, ME

