Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street
GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
hudsontv.com
Union City Man Arrested on Drugs and Weapons Offenses For Transporting Bulk Shipments Through Bergen County
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 50-year old Mervin Menier of 314 3rd Street in Union City on drug and weapon offenses. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love. According...
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
61 Heroin Bricks, Ecstasy Nabbed During Drug Bust In Trenton, Police Say
Sixty-one bricks of heroin, ecstasy, and more than $800 in cash were nabbed during a drug bust resulting from a week-long investigation in Trenton, authorities announced. Detectives patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue developed probable cause to carry out a search warrant on Davon Williams, 34, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
GOTCHA! Repeat Offender Resists After Hackensack Police Track Him Down, Director Says
A repeat offender was arrested for the third time in a little over seven months after Hackensack police said he committed a series of vehicle burglaries along a stretch of high-rises. Reggie Scott, 40, who lives on nearby First Street, initially eluded security guards -- as well as a police...
Police charge man and woman with drug possession after car stop in East Windsor
A man and a woman were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after the man was stopped by police for allegedly making an improper turn onto Millstone Road, according to the East Windsor Police Department. The driver, a 41-year-old Cherry Hill man, had consented to a search of the vehicle...
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
Third man is charged in Jersey City fatal shooting in June
A third man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Jersey City in June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, was arrested Monday at the Morris County jail in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Howard, who was gunned down in the area of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive just after 11 p.m. on June 12.
NYPD: Man killed in stabbing following argument in Mott Haven identified
The 46-year-old man stabbed to death in Mott Haven Wednesday has been identified by the NYPD.
Seven Charged In Armed Saddle Brook Home Invasion
A virtual mountain of evidence uncovered by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and Saddle Brook police produced the arrests of two ex-cons and five other suspects following what authorities said was a gunpoint home invasion this past summer. At least two victims had weapons pointed at them as the bandits...
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two stores near Suffolk elementary school
Police say four men have been arrested for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip.
1 Busted, 3 At Large After Depositing $30K Worth Of Bogus Checks, Flemington Police Say
One suspect was arrested and three remain at large after altering checks that were stolen from PO boxes and making more than $30,000 worth of fraudulent deposits, Flemington police said. The investigation began on Saturday, June 11, when officers responded to a Flemington business to take a report of fraudulent...
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
bkreader.com
Man Arrested for 2 Brooklyn Robberies on Same Corner 1 Day Apart
A man who robbed two women in separate incidents at the same Brooklyn intersection was busted, police said Tuesday. Timothy Thompson, 42, was hit with robbery, assault, and harassment, among other charges, according to a criminal complaint. Police caught up to Thompson on Monday after he robbed a 39-year-old woman...
N.J. man sentenced to 22 years in prison for parking lot killing
A Carteret man — who is facing charges for allegedly killing a fellow inmate at the Essex County jail — was sentenced to 22 years in state prison in a separate killing in a Union County parking lot, authorities said. Ashton Barthelus shot and killed Andy Rozelien, 29,...
wrnjradio.com
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Bayonne, Charged With Disorderly Conduct During Parking Violation
Photo Credit: Google Maps Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 51-year old Bruce B. Bowens of Atlantic Street in Jersey City has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Bowens was taken into custody at 11:18 pm last night from the area of 3rd Street and Humphrey Avenue. According...
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
