Sedona Red Rock News
Arizona State Legislate group talks housing shortage with Verde Valley officials
Taking a nontraditional approach, the Arizona State Housing Supply Study Committee, a bipartisan group commissioned by the Arizona State Legislature, met in Sedona to discuss housing issues both in and around the Verde Valley during its tour of the state to explore housing concerns with local communities. Sedona city staff,...
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
prescottenews.com
PUSD: Will They Ever Learn? – Arizona Independent
PUSD Superintendent Emails Show Intent To Avoid Consequences Of Election. [Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. Less than a week after releasing a bombshell memo that appeared to show a senior Prescott Unified School District administrator leveraging taxpayer money to force...
Juvenile accused of fatally shooting child at Arizona cemetery
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A girl has been taken into custody for allegedly firing weapons in a Camp Verde cemetery and fatally shooting another juvenile. On the night of Oct. 12, a juvenile allegedly took two rifles and ammunition from their family's home without permission, according to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.
Two Arizona businesses make Yelp’s ‘Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.’ list
A hotel from Prescott and another from Jerome made it to Yelp’s ‘Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.’ list!
theprescotttimes.com
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
SignalsAZ
Pile Burning Planned Near Granite Mountain Recreation Area
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and will begin pile burning the piles of debris south and east of the entrance into the Granite Mountain Recreation Area starting on October 19, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022. Fire crews look to burn...
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months. Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from...
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
jackcentral.org
Snowbowl needs to be stopped
Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
