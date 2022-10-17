Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way. According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4...
Patriots reporter indicates there is turmoil between Mac Jones, team
Bailey Zappe has played well in his two starts with the New England Patriots this season, which has led to some speculation that the rookie could supplant Mac Jones even when Jones is fully recovered from his ankle injury. That juicy narrative seems to be taking on a life of its own.
Why did Patriots HC Bill Belichick force the team to return to the field?
The New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns with ease this past weekend, 38-15. However, rarely after a win has a coach ever made his team return to the field. Yet, Patriots HC Bill Belichick forced his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium prior to boarding the buses, reported Zack Cox for NESN.
NFL World Reacts To Julian Edelman's Quarterback Pick
A quarterback controversy is brewing in New England. Over the past two weeks, a lot of buzz has been surrounding Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe, who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of this year's draft, has played well this season. He has completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Decision News
There has been a lot of chatter about a potential quarterback controversy involving Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The latter has filled in admirably for the former over the past two weeks. Zappe, a rookie from Western Kentucky, has 596 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season. Jones,...
Patriots Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked sharp since making his NFL debut a few weeks back. He's 2-0 as a starter and gotten the team back to .500 since taking over for Mac Jones. But with Jones on the mend, will head coach Bill Belichick keep Zappe...
‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots
Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...
Who Are The Browns’ Two New Analyst Hires?
Following Cleveland’s 38-15 throttling by the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Browns have made key additions to fix their problems. Seth Walder, sports analytics writer for ESPN, tweeted, “Browns are hiring two new analysts, Brenan Latimer and Austin Grosel, per source.”. Suffice to say, Browns’ fans aren’t...
Ex-Patriots Player Names Bill Belichick's "Favorite Person"
Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long recently revealed who he thinks is Bill Belichick's "favorite person" of all time. During a recent episode of his Green Light podcast, Long said Belichick always takes it to the Cleveland Browns because of franchise legend Jim Brown. “Bill Belichick always takes...
Have the Patriots selected the best QB in each of last two drafts?
The last two NFL drafts have provided opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to quarterback prospects. The 2021 quarterback class was highly rated, and it showed when five of them went in the first round and six came into 2022 as their team’s starter. This year, only one quarterback was selected in the first round and not a single rookie quarterback started the year as a starter for the first time since 2007. However, even with the small sample size from each class, it looks like the Patriots have selected the best quarterback in each of the past two drafts.
Patriots Are Reportedly Getting Wide Receiver Trade Calls
The rest of the NFL has noticed Kendrick Bourne's role shrinking with the New England Patriots. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler (h/t NESN), "multiple teams" have called about Bourne. However, the Patriots are leaning toward keeping the wide receiver through the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After collecting 800 receiving...
NFC Notes: Jim Irsay, Dan Snyder, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants
For all the sniping that goes on behind the scenes, NFL owners take great pains to publicly present a united front. So when Colts owner Jim Irsay told a gaggle of reporters that they should seriously consider voting to remove Commanders owner Dan Snyder, it sent shockwaves through the league. Irsay explained what pushed him to take that public stand.
NFL Survivor League Week 7 Picks: Consider Patriots Despite QB Uncertainty
We’re starting to run out of words faster than NFL survivor leagues are running out of players. If it feels like the 2022 NFL season has been more wild than prior years, it’s because it has. And Week 6 provided the most telling example. Three of the four...
