Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Pickleball in West Michigan: Where to play the fastest growing sport
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
West Michigan children’s hospitals see surge in RSV
Children's hospitals across the country, including West Michigan, are dealing with an unexpected surge of patients diagnosed with RSV.
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
‘There really could be an unhinged psychopath’: GRPD warns unhoused community
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at the former Saint James Church Friday evening to say their goodbyes to Santino Ysasi.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Grand Rapids neighborhood market named sustainable business of the year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — South East Market, a neighborhood grocery store that provides local, sustainably raised meat and poultry as well as produce grown by women and farmers of color, has been named the 2022 West Michigan Sustainable Business of the Year. The store, which was opened in January...
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo may not be 'one of the most dangerous cities in America' after all
Several news stories based on a recently released FBI crime report suggested Kalamazoo was one of the most violent cities in the U.S. But one expert says that’s a dubious conclusion. Whitney DeCamp teaches sociology at WMU. DeCamp said for various reasons, the FBI’s annual crime report is not...
The Diatribe has big plans for affordable housing in Grand Rapids’ Southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Diatribe is on a mission to create a space where people on the Southeast side can live, work and play within the community. Since 2021, the arts and culture nonprofit has been a space where community stakeholders can collaborate on changing the perception of the city’s Southeast side through large-scale murals and youth programming.
Mona Shores school board race features 3 challengers against 3 incumbents
NORTON SHORES, MI – Three challengers are competing against three incumbent candidates for seats on the Mona Shores Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats up for grabs this November. Trustees Jeanne Cooper-Kuiper, Jay Keessen and Wesley Wilson are seeking reelection.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Trinity Health hospitals recognized for use of tech
Eight Trinity Health hospitals, including two West Michigan locations, were named to The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ (CHIME) 2022 Most Wired list. CHIME, an organization focused on enabling health care professionals and leaders to better use information management systems in their workplaces, awarded Digital Health Certified recognition...
School coaches crying foul over new teacher pension rule
For over 3 decades, East Kentwood High teacher Stephanie Stephenson has split her time between the classroom and the high school track.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?
GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
Kalamazoo’s Nonla Burger to open location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new burger spot is nearly ready to open in Grand Rapids after expanding from the Kalamazoo area. Owners of Nonla Burger, at 449 Bridge St. NW, hope to open their doors at the end of November. “We don’t have an official date, but right...
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
Comments / 0