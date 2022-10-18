ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

The Diatribe has big plans for affordable housing in Grand Rapids’ Southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Diatribe is on a mission to create a space where people on the Southeast side can live, work and play within the community. Since 2021, the arts and culture nonprofit has been a space where community stakeholders can collaborate on changing the perception of the city’s Southeast side through large-scale murals and youth programming.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Trinity Health hospitals recognized for use of tech

Eight Trinity Health hospitals, including two West Michigan locations, were named to The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ (CHIME) 2022 Most Wired list. CHIME, an organization focused on enabling health care professionals and leaders to better use information management systems in their workplaces, awarded Digital Health Certified recognition...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?

GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
