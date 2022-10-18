Read full article on original website
All State Music Auditions in Atlantic today
(Atlantic) All State Music Auditions are taking place at the Atlantic High School today. Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber said there will be around one thousand choir and instrumental members competing for the All State team. Barber thanks all of the volunteers who have signed up to help out with...
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area
Trunk or Treat Event at Eisenhower High School for the West Valley Area. It’s nearly that time of year when kids of all ages love to go trick or treating for Halloween. In the past decade or so, hosted Trunk or Treat events have become more popular Halloween activities to do, especially in the Yakima Valley area. We have multiple Trunk or Treat events happening all over town and the students and staff at Eisenhower High School are joining the fray again, too.
