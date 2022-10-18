Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Cape Gazette
Dwayne J. Karr, Georgetown resident
Dwayne “Jeff” J. Karr passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, surrounded by his immediate family at Milford Bayhealth Sussex Campus. He was born April 4, 1971, to Edward R. Karr and Olive J. Karr (Robinson). Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Edward Karr. He is...
Cape Gazette
Zadek to discuss new memoir ‘Miriam Hearing Sister’ Oct. 26
Miriam Zadek, a Baltimore philanthropist and longtime advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing, will discuss her new memoir, “Miriam Hearing Sister” in a live, online event at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, sponsored by the Lewes Public Library, Seaside Jewish Community and Browseabout Books. American Sign Language interpretation and closed captioning will be available.
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
Cape Gazette
Luxury Sober Living at Christian Grace Home in Georgetown
Completely renovated Private & Semi-Private Rooms with:. APPLICANTS MUST BE ACTIVE IN RECOVERY and ATTEND MEETINGS OR PHP. (Sorry no S/O’s). PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT Christian-Grace.com.
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
Cape Gazette
VIA project celebrates local teachers
The Village Improvement Association recently began a unique initiative to celebrate new teachers joining schools in the greater Rehoboth Beach area. Kathy Jacobs, committee chair, created Project GREAT, gratefully recognizing enthusiastic, awe-inspiring teachers. With the help of 50 VIA volunteers and funds collected from members, Jacobs’ team turned the donations into 41 bags stuffed with items for local teachers.
Cape Gazette
Police arrest teens for fight at Cape Homecoming game
Delaware State Police arrested two teenagers after a fight at the Oct. 21 Homecoming football game Cape Henlopen High School. Police said two male teens – a 16-year-old from Lewes and a 17-year-old from Rehoboth Beach – were involved in the altercation. Their names are being withheld because they are minors.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk set Dec. 10
For all who love homemade holiday cookies, cakes and pies, the Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes. Attendees can select from a variety of freshly baked goods made and donated by members. Offerings include...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen State Park is a Delaware diamond
No commercial restaurant at Cape Henlopen; it is a Delaware diamond!. Why sully the pristine glory of Cape Henlopen State Park with a noisy, smelly, trashy restaurant? Currently, the nature-focused beach experience is a unique gem in and of itself. The park is hugely popular as it is currently managed for the benefit of people, flora and fauna and fins! It beautifully supports unique niche costal ecosystems while providing engaging nature experiences for people of all ages and interests.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
One week before the biggest festival of the year in Rehoboth Beach, we head a few miles south to Maryland's favorite playground of Ocean City for that resort's popular autumn Sunfest festival. Next week may be Seawitch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach, but this week Ocean City is in the spotlight...
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
Cape Gazette
Open House at 405 Atlantic Ave. in Milton on Sunday 10/23
Join us for an Open House at 405 Atlantic Ave. in town Milton on Sunday October 23 from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Listed ErinAnn Beebe, this remodeled 3 Bedroom home is the perfect mix of character with modern updates!
Cape Gazette
Killing the goose that laid the golden egg
I read with interest that the Black Oak development has been approved for New Road by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. The current housing developments being planned for New Road include 292 homes in the Tower Hill development, 89 townhomes in Lewes Waterfront Preserve, 10 single-family homes on New Road and 127 homes in the Black Oak development behind the 10 homes. This is a total of 518 additional homes along New Road.
Cape Gazette
Cape Artists to hold sidewalk sale Oct. 22
The Cape Artists wish all a happy Halloween. There will be a tent sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on the sidewalk in front of the gallery at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. There will be some bargains available just in time to start holiday shopping.
Cape Gazette
Congratulations!
Congratulations to Amy Fresh on her settlement on her listing in Millsboro, Delaware!. We are incredibly proud of your hard-work and dedication to get your clients to the settlement table.
Ocean City Today
Obit for Hale Harrison, longtime Ocean City hotelier and businessman
Hale Harrison, age 75, of Ocean city, passed away Monday, Oct. 17. 2022. He was born in Berlin and was the son of the late G. Hale Harrison and Lois Carmean Harrison. Hale graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1965. He attended the University of Maryland at College Park, where he studied business and agriculture. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta. After two years of College, Hale returned to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business. From there, he remained active in growing the hotel/restaurant business known today as the Harrison Group Resort Hotels and Restaurants and well as maintaining numerous acres of farmland in Worcester County.
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
