Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did the family manage to navigate some big hurdles?. On The Conners Season 5 Episode 5, it was Beverly Rose's first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darleen had a big argument. Meanwhile, Harris advised an unusual solution for Dan's back pain. What did it reveal about how much Harris...
Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega Ink Multipicture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media

Hallmark Media and Alexa PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, Taking a Shot at Love) and Carlos PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, A Midnight Kiss) have agreed to a multi-picture overall deal, the company announced Thursday. “Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have become an important part of the Hallmark family over the...
Watch Station 19 Online: Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Did the firefighters manage to save a group of teenagers?. On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 3, the gang responded to the scene of a car accident with a group stick in an electric car. Things went in a devastating direction when one of their fathers arrived on the scene.
Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting

Meghan Markle left her acting career behind four years ago, but she remains one of the most-talked-about celebrities. Markle exited Suits in 2018, when she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex. Thanks to being a member of the British royal family, Markle has been portrayed on-screen countless...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Who Is The Mole?

The end is here, Mole fans! After weeks of suspicions, sabotages, and challenges, we finally got our answer. The Mole has been uncovered on The Mole Season 6 Episode 10. It was a somewhat satisfying end to the return of a thrilling competition overall. And the reveal of a winner who put their all into earning money. Seriously, I love this game!
FBI Reveals Missy Peregrym's Return Date

Missy Peregrym will return to FBI on November 15, CBS has revealed. The star took a leave of absence from the procedural drama at the end of FBI Season 4. The series explained her character's short-term exit by exposing Maggie to sarin gas. Peregrym welcomed her daughter into the world...
The Crown: Netflix Adds Fictional Disclaimer to Season 5 Trailer

Ever since the debut of The Crown, there has been much criticism about the marketing of the Netflix hit. Ahead of the fifth season premiere on November 9, the streaming service updated its trailer's description on Youtube to read:. “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of...
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Hypnos

Reginald continued to make some waves in the vampire community on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3. Maurice made a deal with an unlikely accomplice, Angela, that may change Reginald's future as a vampire. This deal consists of Angela and Maurice setting Reggie up for a big vampire assessment...
P-Valley Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

P-Valley is sticking around at Starz. The premium cabler has ordered a 10-episode third season of the critically acclaimed drama series, which is created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. According to Starz, P-Valley Season 2 currently averages nearly 10.3M viewers across linear, VOD and streaming platforms...

