By the end of this week, all of the CSAA champions will be crowned and every team, but volleyball will be headed into the post season beginning sometime next week. We have two conference champions already decided with both football and soccer already sealing the title, now it is our volleyball and cross country teams’ turn to do the same. Currently, the varsity volleyball team is 8-0 in conference play with two more games to play. The varsity cross country teams must have a good showing on Tuesday on their home course with the girls in 2nd place and the boys in 4th place. By week’s end, we will also know our opponent and location for the 2022 MHSAA football playoffs. It will be very important for our student-athletes to remain focused on the prize, as our first, fall season in the new-look CSAA is nearly in the rearview.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO