Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250
Michael Jordan was a phenomenal basketball player who reached heights that no one ever had reached before and hasn't since. He is almost universally recognized as the greatest basketball to have ever lived, but there was more to MJ than just basketball. He was and is a fine businessman and,...
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
Darvin Ham asked Russell Westbrook to act like a professional after Russ said he got injured for coming off the bench.
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start
When it comes to the Sixth Man role, not many in the NBA do it better than Tyler Herro. In fact, last season, he was literally the best at it, which is why he was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Clearly, lighting up the court off the bench...
Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA
LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies survived a very intense game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, beating them in OT 115-112. It wasn't an easy job for the Grizzlies, but they found that extra motivation at the end to beat the Knickerbockers, who demonstrated they can compete against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Young NBA Star Might Find A Second Life With The Jazz
Everyone expected the Utah Jazz to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this year. That may end up being the case and the Jazz could sit at the bottom of the West when 2022-23 comes to a close. But there is no doubt that their season got...
Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"
There are very few players that come close to Joel Embiid in terms of performance over the last couple of seasons. In both years, he gave Nikola Jokic a tough fight for the MVP award but just couldn't stay healthy long enough to clinch it. So naturally, with a rejuvenated James Harden next to him and a squad built around the duo, big things are expected from Embiid this season.
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Dropping 49 Points Against Houston Rockets: "Bruh Went Crazy"
The Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Houston Rockets in the second game of their season. After a hard-fought OT win against the New York Knicks, Ja Morant and Co. were looking to maintain their winnings ways against the Rockets. This game between the Rockets and Grizzlies was surely a...
Lakers Fans Beg Russell Westbrook To Change His Priorities
Thursday night was pretty brutal for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team lost their second game of the season and now sits at 0-2. On Thursday, it was the Clippers who did them in, delivering a 103-97 at home. There were some good moments for the Lakers during the game...
