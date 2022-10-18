ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

WMUR.com

New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged...
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing

A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
HAVERHILL, MA
Wilmington Apple

Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding His Wilmington Employer For $1.2 Million Over A 16-Year Period

BOSTON, MA — A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

FBI Boston says region saw nearly 50% jump in losses from tech support scams

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Boston Division of the FBI issued an urgent warning about the rise in tech support scams in Massachusetts, New England and the rest of the country. In tech support scams, fraudsters pose as customer or tech support representatives from reputable, well-known tech companies and may call, email or text their targets with an offer to resolve issues such as a compromised email or bank account, computer virus or software license renewal.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Abington Paving Firm Owner Gets Prison Time for Tax Evasion

ABINGTON — The owner of an Abington paving company will spend one year in prison and pay nearly $785,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Monday on federal tax evasion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weymouth resident Robert Brainard, 52, was sentenced to one year and one...
ABINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up

An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
READING, MA
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US

Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
MassLive.com

Diehl vs. Healey: How to watch the final Mass. gubernatorial debate

The Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will square off again Thursday evening for their second and final debate ahead of Election Day next month. Attorney General Maura Healey — the Democratic nominee for governor who’s widely expected to win her bid for the corner office — will face Republican opponent and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl during a televised debate from WCVB Channel 5 studios from 8-9 p.m. WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding will serve as moderator.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

