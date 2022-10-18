Read full article on original website
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged...
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn as Comcast/Xfinity discount deal is a scam
The adage that when a deal seems too good to be true it probably is plays true when it comes to a scam that is making the rounds that police in Massachusetts want to warn the public about. The East Bridgewater Police Department stated that they are receiving an increase...
Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing
A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
Wilmington Apple
Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding His Wilmington Employer For $1.2 Million Over A 16-Year Period
BOSTON, MA — A California man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
WCVB
FBI Boston says region saw nearly 50% jump in losses from tech support scams
CHELSEA, Mass. — The Boston Division of the FBI issued an urgent warning about the rise in tech support scams in Massachusetts, New England and the rest of the country. In tech support scams, fraudsters pose as customer or tech support representatives from reputable, well-known tech companies and may call, email or text their targets with an offer to resolve issues such as a compromised email or bank account, computer virus or software license renewal.
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
Abington Paving Firm Owner Gets Prison Time for Tax Evasion
ABINGTON — The owner of an Abington paving company will spend one year in prison and pay nearly $785,000 in restitution after he was sentenced Monday on federal tax evasion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weymouth resident Robert Brainard, 52, was sentenced to one year and one...
wgbh.org
In the wake of violence in Roxbury and Dorchester, young people need someone to listen
When he got the text, Austin Farmer first felt shock, followed by a rush of overwhelming anger. It said 14-year-old Rasante “Tay” Osorio — a joyful, goofy, loyal friend he met playing basketball — was dead. He had been shot several times in broad daylight on Washington Street.
Trash hauler Republic Services under fire in Mass. as garbage piles up
An onslaught of frustrated community feedback is pushing the town of Reading to cancel its contract with Republic Services as trash pileups become a common sight across several curbsides. “While Republic Services has repeatedly promised to fix performance deficiencies, the company has continually underperformed with incomplete pick-ups, understaffed operations, not...
NECN
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
Suspected carjacker may have leapt into river fleeing Lowell police, officials say
An individual suspected by police to be involved in a carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other criminal activities, is believed to have leapt into the Merrimack River while on the run from police, officials said. Lowell Police posted a Community Advisory statement on Twitter at...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
Diehl vs. Healey: How to watch the final Mass. gubernatorial debate
The Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will square off again Thursday evening for their second and final debate ahead of Election Day next month. Attorney General Maura Healey — the Democratic nominee for governor who’s widely expected to win her bid for the corner office — will face Republican opponent and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl during a televised debate from WCVB Channel 5 studios from 8-9 p.m. WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding will serve as moderator.
Tufts Daily
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
