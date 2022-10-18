NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored second-period goals and the New Jersey Devils won their third straight game, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday. Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier each had an assist, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves as the Devils continue to play well after an 0-2 start. Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves for the Sharks, who lost for the sixth time in regulation in seven games. The Devils scored first for the fourth time in five games when Sharangovich tallied at 13:21 of the middle period. The left wing picked Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s pocket then beat Kahkonen with a back-hand shot over the left pad.

