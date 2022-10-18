On Monday and Tuesday October 24-25, 2022, the Town’s contractor, Veteran Diving, will be diving to assess, photo, and clean out the two existing culverts that connect Stevens Pond and Mill Pond on Stevens Street, weather permitting. During this time Stevens Street from Pleasant Street to Harkaway Road will be closed and traffic will be detoured. Delays should be anticipated if travelling in this area.

