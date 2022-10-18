Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
Darvin Ham asked Russell Westbrook to act like a professional after Russ said he got injured for coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250
Michael Jordan was a phenomenal basketball player who reached heights that no one ever had reached before and hasn't since. He is almost universally recognized as the greatest basketball to have ever lived, but there was more to MJ than just basketball. He was and is a fine businessman and,...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Yardbarker
Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start
When it comes to the Sixth Man role, not many in the NBA do it better than Tyler Herro. In fact, last season, he was literally the best at it, which is why he was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Clearly, lighting up the court off the bench...
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA
LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
Yardbarker
Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
There is no doubt that there are times in organizations when people have to get suspended or go on leave for misconduct in the workplace. We have seen that happen recently in the NBA with coach Ime Udoka, and it seems as though this happened again. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"
There are very few players that come close to Joel Embiid in terms of performance over the last couple of seasons. In both years, he gave Nikola Jokic a tough fight for the MVP award but just couldn't stay healthy long enough to clinch it. So naturally, with a rejuvenated James Harden next to him and a squad built around the duo, big things are expected from Embiid this season.
Yardbarker
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
The Memphis Grizzlies got an explosive start to their season after toppling the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller last night. The Knicks fought very hard to keep the Grizzlies at bay and open their season with a statement win, but a 34-point game from Ja Morant meant that the Knicks were leaving Memphis with a loss.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Beg Russell Westbrook To Change His Priorities
Thursday night was pretty brutal for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team lost their second game of the season and now sits at 0-2. On Thursday, it was the Clippers who did them in, delivering a 103-97 at home. There were some good moments for the Lakers during the game...
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Yardbarker
VIDEO: Steph Curry's Hilarious Reaction to Damion Lee's Game Winner
Even though Damion Lee is no longer a member of the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry still roots for him whenever he can. Don't forget, the two are actually family as well - Damion Lee is Steph Curry's brother-in-law. The Phoenix Suns had a miraculous 22-point comeback against the Dallas...
Comments / 0