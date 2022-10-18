Read full article on original website
Related
Business tips from SCORE: How to create a winning retail marketing strategy
You have a dream: Open a retail store that specializes in unique merchandise where buyers cannot possibly ignore the offerings. But, unless they know you exist and your offerings satisfy their needs, wants and desires there is no business. An actionable plan in the form of a retail marketing strategy is designed to attract and retain customers. Like most plans, it has to be a living document that is regularly reviewed and updated as the business environment changes. What...
Opinion/Your Turn: 'A modern wonder': 4C's Wilkens Science Center advances STEM learning
Across our community, both at the K-12 school level and in higher education, we are many years into our collective efforts to prepare the next generation of well-educated and well-trained professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). These efforts began years ago, through a groundswell of support responding to the growing needs of the local and global economy. ...
Happi
Lab Rap: Living Proof’s SVP of Research & Development Ron McLaughlin
Ron McLaughlin has been with Living Proof for more than 15 years and manages all of R&D, including research and measurement science, product innovation and development and process engineering. He has a MS in Chemistry from Tufts and a BS in Chemistry from UMass-Lowell. We asked McLaughlin about haircare formulation...
Happi
Ecovadis Certification Ratings for Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care
In 2022, businesses are under increasing pressure to disclose critical sustainability information to obtain vital corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments, improve their brand image in the eyes of consumers, and confirm the results of their sustainability practices to industry regulators. These pressures are felt across beauty, personal care and household care marketplaces.
Comments / 0