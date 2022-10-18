Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
Help raise money for Harbor Hospice Foundation at Beanies, Brunch, and Brews on Oct. 22
Hospice Care is never easy to talk about, but it's a critical stage for many families for end-of-life care. Harbor Hospice in Muskegon serves five counties in West Michigan, giving patients and their families dignity and control through caregivers, staff, and volunteers. On Saturday, October 22, Harbor Hospice Foundation is...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jacob
Say hello to the calm cuddle bug, Jacob! He and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. October kicks off Subaru Loves Pets Month, and HSWM is excited to partner with Subaru of America to help find loving homes for pets in need! This month, they will benefit from a $100 donation from Fox Subaru for every pet adopted! They're also helping celebrate National Make a Dog's Day by encouraging adopters to consider taking home one of the 'Underdogs', or dogs that get overlooked due to age, breed, or special needs.
Fox17
Rabies detected in Allegan County bat, 2nd in 2022
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A case of rabies was detected in an Allegan County bat. The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says it’s the second confirmed bat-related case in 2022. Health officials wish to remind county residents to have all domestic pets vaccinated and to make their homes “bat-proof.”...
Fox17
Missing Fremont family spotted in UP gas station
GULLIVER, Mich. — A gas station manager in the Upper Peninsula claims she spotted the missing family out of Fremont the day after they were last heard from. Heidi Bowler, who manages Blaney Park Quik Stop in Gulliver, says the family was at the gas station at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. She tells FOX 17 she was not aware the family was reported missing until Thursday night.
Fox17
Fire crews extinguish fire at Grand Rapids storage facility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Grand Rapids storage building Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) says the fire broke out near the intersection at Hall Street and Godfrey Avenue before 6:20 a.m. We’re told the fire spread to the walls and attic...
Fox17
KDPS: 3 arrested following string of Kalamazoo home invasions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody following a recent string of reported home invasions in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says their officers arrived near the intersection at Howard Street and Stadium Drive on reports from a witness who spotted two people trying to break inside a residence.
Fox17
Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
Fox17
Deputies seek suspect accused of impersonating officer in Ottawa County
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man they say impersonated a police officer in Ottawa County early Friday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a woman called dispatchers saying she was pulled over by what appeared to be a police cruiser before 1:15 a.m.
Comments / 0