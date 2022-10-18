ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Jacob

Say hello to the calm cuddle bug, Jacob! He and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. October kicks off Subaru Loves Pets Month, and HSWM is excited to partner with Subaru of America to help find loving homes for pets in need! This month, they will benefit from a $100 donation from Fox Subaru for every pet adopted! They're also helping celebrate National Make a Dog's Day by encouraging adopters to consider taking home one of the 'Underdogs', or dogs that get overlooked due to age, breed, or special needs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Rabies detected in Allegan County bat, 2nd in 2022

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A case of rabies was detected in an Allegan County bat. The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says it’s the second confirmed bat-related case in 2022. Health officials wish to remind county residents to have all domestic pets vaccinated and to make their homes “bat-proof.”...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Missing Fremont family spotted in UP gas station

GULLIVER, Mich. — A gas station manager in the Upper Peninsula claims she spotted the missing family out of Fremont the day after they were last heard from. Heidi Bowler, who manages Blaney Park Quik Stop in Gulliver, says the family was at the gas station at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday. She tells FOX 17 she was not aware the family was reported missing until Thursday night.
FREMONT, MI
Fox17

Fire crews extinguish fire at Grand Rapids storage facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a Grand Rapids storage building Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) says the fire broke out near the intersection at Hall Street and Godfrey Avenue before 6:20 a.m. We’re told the fire spread to the walls and attic...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

KDPS: 3 arrested following string of Kalamazoo home invasions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody following a recent string of reported home invasions in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says their officers arrived near the intersection at Howard Street and Stadium Drive on reports from a witness who spotted two people trying to break inside a residence.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
KENTWOOD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy