Say hello to the calm cuddle bug, Jacob! He and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. October kicks off Subaru Loves Pets Month, and HSWM is excited to partner with Subaru of America to help find loving homes for pets in need! This month, they will benefit from a $100 donation from Fox Subaru for every pet adopted! They're also helping celebrate National Make a Dog's Day by encouraging adopters to consider taking home one of the 'Underdogs', or dogs that get overlooked due to age, breed, or special needs.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO