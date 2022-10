Bartow, Fla. –Abbott (link opens in new window) has issued a press release voluntarily recalling certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products. For a list of products and lot numbers included in the recall, click here (link opens in new window) or call 1-800-986-8540.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO