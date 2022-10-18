Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Damages Church
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A church was heavily damaged by fire this morning in Kingsford Heights. At about 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ at Meadowbrook Boulevard and Drummond Road. Smoke was spotted coming from the roof. Kingsford Heights Fire Chief Justin...
WNDU
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning
(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
hometownnewsnow.com
Council Reacts to Replacement of Police Chief
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s a new police chief today in Michigan City. Steve Forker, a 17-year member of the department, has officially taken over, replacing outgoing chief Dion Campbell. Mayor Duane Parry on Friday announced he was replacing Dion Campbell. Parry cited continued high gun violence as the...
abc57.com
Three arrested after excavator is stolen from Wabash County, one arrested on warrants
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator from Wabash County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A fourth person was arrested on active warrants. On Tuesday, deputies were told that an excavator stolen out of Wabash County that same morning could possibly be...
max983.net
Plymouth Water Department Employee Recognized
A Plymouth Water Department employee was recognized during last month’s Northwest Indiana District of the American Water Works Association meeting in Wanatah. Utility Superintendent Donnie Davidson says Mike Vollrath received the John N. Hurty award from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for his 25 years of service in the Indiana Water Works industry.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drunken Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
Indiana driver crashes into business, flees to own home while yelling for his dad, police say
PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana man is behind bars after police said he crashed a vehicle into a Portage business and later led officers on a chase that ended at his own home. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the incident began early Monday at the Tobacco Kings Vape store on Willowcreek Road. Portage police said they received a report that a driver had crashed into the business about 6 a.m. and fled from the scene.
WNDU
Beacon Health System breaks ground on new patient tower
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been an anchor institution in South Bend for generations. Now Memorial Hospital is preparing to serve future generations. Ceremonies on Tuesday marked the start of construction on a $232 million dollar patient tower. South Bend’s mayor and hospital personnel donned hardhats, grabbed shovels,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Disabled Boat Claimed by Storm
(Michigan City, IN) - A pleasure boat in Michigan City was heavily damaged from being repeatedly slammed against a concrete wall by high waves during the storm. Service 1 Marine owner Bob Stratton said the 36 foot boat was heading here from Chicago when it ran out of gas on Saturday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fall Clean Up Dates Announced
(La Porte, IN) - Dates for the annual fall clean-up in La Porte have been announced. According to the mayor's office, the clean-up is scheduled for November 7-11 for city residents to discard large and heavy trash. Mayor Tom Dermody said the clean-up is a bit later this year due...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects
Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
MSP: One dead in crash on US-131 near White Pigeon
A woman died in a crash near White Pigeon Wednesday, police say.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
