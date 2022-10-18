Read full article on original website
Visit the Saxonville Haunted Yard Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Come tour Saxonville’s Haunted Yard, if you dare. Creepy spirits, ghastly ghosts and terrifying creatures from beyond have been anxiously awaiting your arrival for three years. Admission is free. The event is at 231 Water Street and open 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Any donations made at...
Photo of the Day: Senate President Hosts Senior Fair
FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka hosted her annual senior health & wellness fair at Keefe Technical High School this morning, October 22. More than 200 seniors registered for the annual event, which was back in person this year. The Latino Health Insurance Program in Framingham was providing free...
Open Spirit Celebrates 10th Anniversary
FRAMINGHAM – Open Spirit held a ceremony today to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the center in Saxonville on the campus of Edwards Church. Rev. Debbie Clark welcomed everyone to the outdoor ceremony. Open Spirit celebrates the “diverse spiritual and cultural backgrounds” to help “enable healing of mind, body,...
PHOTOS: Spooktacular Time at Framingham City Hall
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and First Lady Robin Kaye hosted their first “spooktacular trick or treating” event at the Memorial Building on Tuesday afternoon, October 18. The theme for the Mayor’s office was It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, with the Mayor dressed...
PHOTO GALLERY: Catch Final Performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School Drama Company will stage its final performance of The legend of Sleepy Hollow tonight, October 22. Ticket booth opens at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7;30 p.m. at Framingham High. There are a limited number of tickets left for the play. The play is...
Brophy Elementary PTO Has Organized A Winter Gear Drive on Amazon
FRAMINGHAM – Students at Brophy Elementary School need winter coats, snow pants, mittens, snow boots, according to Brophy Elementary School PTO. The PTO was notified “many families are in need of winter gear for their children, and can not afford it,” said PTO President Lori Moser. “We...
Nancy (Parsons) Swan, 90, 30+ Year Volunteer at Leonard Morse Hospital
NATICK – Nancy P. (Parsons) Swan, 90, of Natick died peacefully on October 18, 2022. Born on November 3, 1931, in Somerville, Nancy was the daughter of Dorothy (Goodwin) and Allan Bates Parsons,Sr. Nancy graduated from Belmont High School, Class of 1949. After graduation she married Thomas Swan and...
Flyers Co-Ed Ski Team Holding Car Wash Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed alpine ski team is holding a car wash fundraiser this weekend on Sunday, October 22. The car wash will be at CJ’s Northside grill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for cars and $15 for SUVs and trucks.
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic at Callahan Center
FRAMINGHAM – There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the Callahan Center for seniors, age 55+ in November. The clinic is scheduled for Friday, November 4 from 1 t to 4 p.m. at 535Union Avenue. Pre-registration is required. Registration link – https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/transformativehealth?calendar=49fbbb91-62eb-479c-af95-d61f645c9a95.
MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick
ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
City of Framingham Announces Curbside Leaf & Brush Collection
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham announced today, October 19, curbside brush and leaf collection. Both will be collected on specific weeks and residents can expect collection to take place on their normal trash collection day. Leaf collection will take place for 5 consecutive weeks from October 31 through...
Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60
MARLBOROUGH – Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60, of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland, passed away peacefully on Moday, october 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was the daughter of Judy (Merget) Hand of Georgia, formerly of Framingham. Jami will be remembered as...
Ernest F. Hartland, 82, Quality Engineer & Entrepreneur
FRAMINGHAM – Ernest F. “Ernie” Hartland, a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Hartland, Jr. and Mary (Meyers) Shechet, and the beloved husband of the late Maureen F. (Conway) Hartland for 60 years.
After 20 Years, Collins Retires From Sudbury Valley Trustees
SUDBURY – Christa Collins, Director of Land Protection at Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) since 2008, retired earlier this month after 20 years with the nonprofit conservation organization. A well-respected member of the Massachusetts conservation community, Ms. Collins played a role in the protection of more than 3,100 acres across...
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9
FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
5 Things to Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 20, 2022
1 Today is Devin Suau Day. The 6-year-old died of DIPG 5 years ago today. Today is a day of friendship and kindness. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has declared today and the ext several days Devin Suau week. The Memorial Building was lit of green last night and...
Water Main Break in Ashland
ASHLAND – There is a water main break in Ashland on Cordaville Road between Thomas Road and the Southborough line. Please seek alternate route recommended the Town of Ashland. Water Department is on the scene. Residents may experience low / no water pressure in the area during course of...
Mayor Sisitsky Declares Oct. 20-27 Devin Suau Week in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has officially declared Devin Suau Week in Framingham, which will begin October 20, 2022 and run through October 27, 2022 in remembrance of Framingham resident Devin Suau, who died on October 20, 2017. Devin Suau was a Framingham resident who passed...
Town of Ashland Seeking Proposals For Former Police & Fire Stations Downtown
ASHLAND -The Town of Ashland has nearly completed the construction of a brand new public safety building at 12 Union Street. This facility will house the Ashland Police and Fire Departments and provide state of the art support for the dedicated teams. The $30 million project began in spring 2021...
Natick Defeats Framingham on Senior Day; Lamakina Wins Cross-Country Race
FRAMINGHAM – Natick High girls cross-country team defeated Framingham High on senior day at Farm Pond Park on Wednesday, October 19. Natick won the meet 27-30. In cross-country, the lowest score wins. Framingham freshman Sasha Lamakina won the 3.1-mile course along Farm Pond in Framingham in 20.08 minutes. Four...
