Ashland, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Visit the Saxonville Haunted Yard Saturday Night

FRAMINGHAM – Come tour Saxonville’s Haunted Yard, if you dare. Creepy spirits, ghastly ghosts and terrifying creatures from beyond have been anxiously awaiting your arrival for three years. Admission is free. The event is at 231 Water Street and open 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Any donations made at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Photo of the Day: Senate President Hosts Senior Fair

FRAMINGHAM – Senate President Karen Spilka hosted her annual senior health & wellness fair at Keefe Technical High School this morning, October 22. More than 200 seniors registered for the annual event, which was back in person this year. The Latino Health Insurance Program in Framingham was providing free...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Open Spirit Celebrates 10th Anniversary

FRAMINGHAM – Open Spirit held a ceremony today to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the center in Saxonville on the campus of Edwards Church. Rev. Debbie Clark welcomed everyone to the outdoor ceremony. Open Spirit celebrates the “diverse spiritual and cultural backgrounds” to help “enable healing of mind, body,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
PHOTOS: Spooktacular Time at Framingham City Hall

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and First Lady Robin Kaye hosted their first “spooktacular trick or treating” event at the Memorial Building on Tuesday afternoon, October 18. The theme for the Mayor’s office was It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, with the Mayor dressed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic at Callahan Center

FRAMINGHAM – There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the Callahan Center for seniors, age 55+ in November. The clinic is scheduled for Friday, November 4 from 1 t to 4 p.m. at 535Union Avenue. Pre-registration is required. Registration link – https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/transformativehealth?calendar=49fbbb91-62eb-479c-af95-d61f645c9a95.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick

ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
NATICK, MA
Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60

MARLBOROUGH – Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60, of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland, passed away peacefully on Moday, october 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was the daughter of Judy (Merget) Hand of Georgia, formerly of Framingham. Jami will be remembered as...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Ernest F. Hartland, 82, Quality Engineer & Entrepreneur

FRAMINGHAM – Ernest F. “Ernie” Hartland, a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Hartland, Jr. and Mary (Meyers) Shechet, and the beloved husband of the late Maureen F. (Conway) Hartland for 60 years.
HOPKINTON, MA
After 20 Years, Collins Retires From Sudbury Valley Trustees

SUDBURY – Christa Collins, Director of Land Protection at Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) since 2008, retired earlier this month after 20 years with the nonprofit conservation organization. A well-respected member of the Massachusetts conservation community, Ms. Collins played a role in the protection of more than 3,100 acres across...
SUDBURY, MA
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9

FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Water Main Break in Ashland

ASHLAND – There is a water main break in Ashland on Cordaville Road between Thomas Road and the Southborough line. Please seek alternate route recommended the Town of Ashland. Water Department is on the scene. Residents may experience low / no water pressure in the area during course of...
ASHLAND, MA
