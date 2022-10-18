Read full article on original website
Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun in backpack into Brooklyn HS for 'protection'
A Brooklyn teen student was arrested after school officials allegedly found the student carrying a loaded gun in his backpack Friday morning, authorities said.
Man charged for fatal stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop over bad manners
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man to death outside a Brooklyn smoke shop after the victim complained about his bad manners, police said Friday.
Police searching for man who caused stampede in Brooklyn subway by flashing a knife
Police are searching for a man who displayed a knife on a Brooklyn A train, causing a stampede that injured a 36-year-old woman. The man displayed the knife on Sept. 21 around 4:42 p.m. on an A train.
Detectives bust man wanted for Brooklyn killing over bad manners
A Staten Island man has been busted for fatally stabbing a stranger who complained about his bad manners, police said Friday. Edwin Pedroza, 42, was grabbed at his home early Friday for the Sept. 20 killing, authorities said. He was charged with manslaughter and weapons possession for the senseless slaying of Joan Nunez, 37, outside a smoke shop on Fourth Ave. near President St. in Gowanus, ...
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor
Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Grand jury: Not enough evidence to indict teen for fatally shooting 15-year-old
Prosecutors and police failed to provide enough evidence for a murder indictment against the 18-year-old who was charged with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old last week.
Gunman sought after man shot in leg on Harlem street
Police released a photo of a gunman being sought after a man was shot in the leg in Harlem Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Man killed in overnight shooting at Harlem NYCHA complex
A man in his 20s was fatally shot at a Harlem NYCHA complex early Saturday morning, according to police. The victim, whose identity police are withholding pending notification of his family, was reportedly shot around 3:10 a.m.
Man stabbed in Queens by someone who asked if he was in gang
A suspect repeatedly stabbed a man in Queens after first asking him if he was in a gang, which sparked a violent dispute, police said Friday.
Commuter pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks in unprovoked attack: police
A stranger pushed a commuter onto the subway tracks unprovoked at a Bushwick station on Friday, according to police. The suspect shoved the person onto the tracks just before 3 p.m. at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station, officials said.
East Harlem man sentenced to 5 years in prison for guns, cocaine
An East Harlem man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing several loaded firearms, including two assault weapons as well as cocaine, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.
nyspnews.com
Middletown resident arrested for directing a laser at an aircraft
New York, New York - On Saturday, October 19, 2022, Investigators from SP Manhattan BCI and CTIU-South arrested Samuel Colaj Ventura, age 22, of Middletown, New York, for Directing a Laser at an Aircraft in the 1st Degree – a class E felony. The Investigators from SP Manhattan BCI...
Man fatally struck by unlicensed driver after pulling over in Queens with engine trouble
A 58-year-old man who pulled over to check an odd noise his minivan engine was killed on a Queens street when an unlicensed driver plowed into him, police said Thursday. Jose Tejada had double-parked his Dodge Caravan on Linden Place near 28th Ave. in Flushing and was checking its engine at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday when a GMC Terrain slammed into him, cops said. Medics rushed Tejada to New ...
Hempstead Man Sentenced After Firing 11 Shots In Attempted Murder Ambush
A Long Island man has been sentenced for the shooting ambush in an apartment building that left the victim with serious physical injuries. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Arem Rodgers, age 51, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Rodgers pleaded...
bkreader.com
Suspect in ENY Robbery of Senior Caught the Next Day
A Brooklyn man was caught on surveillance video robbing an 82-year-old woman — and was then nabbed a day later when he tried to rob another victim a block away, cops said. Timothy Thompson, 42, approached the elderly woman at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues in East […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
Man killed, woman injured in Bronx double stabbing; suspect in custody
Authorities have a suspect in custody after a double stabbing in the Bronx on Wednesday left a man dead and a woman injured.
Pedestrian critically injured during car crash in the Bronx: NYPD
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said. The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to […]
61 Heroin Bricks, Ecstasy Nabbed During Drug Bust In Trenton, Police Say
Sixty-one bricks of heroin, ecstasy, and more than $800 in cash were nabbed during a drug bust resulting from a week-long investigation in Trenton, authorities announced. Detectives patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue developed probable cause to carry out a search warrant on Davon Williams, 34, Trenton Police said in a release on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Another Rikers Island inmate dies in DOC custody
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another detainee died while under the custody of the New York City Department of Correction, a spokesperson said on Saturday. Erick Tavira, 28, who was in custody at the George R. Vierno Center (GRVC) at Rikers Island, was pronounced dead at around 2:15 a.m., according to authorities. The cause of death […]
