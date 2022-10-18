Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
saturdaytradition.com
2 Ohio State stars land on On3 Sports’ top 10 NIL valuations list
Two Ohio State standout players are topping the list of top NIL valuations heading into Week 8, per On3 Sports. Buckeyes’ quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are definitely accomplishing a lot on the field this season and their NIL endorsements keep on increasing. Stroud is...
saturdaytradition.com
Ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten entering Week 8: These guys are hard to ignore
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer made himself hard to ignore on Saturday, as did the guys who block for Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards at Michigan. And it’s well past time for us to recognize someone from the best defense in America. We acknowledge that. So Illinois is going to get some extra love as we count down the top players in the Big Ten again this week.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G volleyball: BTN volleyball analyst Emily Ehman highlights 3 ‘Must-Sees’ as conference play heats up
Emily Ehman has revealed her top 3 B1G volleyball games of the week. The former Northwestern star named No. 13 Penn State vs. Maryland, No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Purdue, and No. 12 Purdue vs. No. 10 Minnesota as the top B1G games to watch out for. Penn State...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice
James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan's travel status following injury vs. Illinois revealed ahead of Minnesota-Penn State, per report
Tanner Morgan was forced to exit Minnesota’s Week 7 game against Illinois in the 4th quarter after being punched in the helmet. The Golden Gophers quarterback would be carted off the Huntington Bank Stadium field as a result. While P.J. Fleck didn’t provide many details about the status of...
saturdaytradition.com
Papa Kante, 4-star big man in class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
Papa Kante — a 4-star big man out of Connecticut for the class of 2023 — is joining Michigan. Kante revealed his commitment Thursday. Kante took an official visit to Maryland in September and was considering the Terrapins alongside Michigan, Memphis, Rutgers and Pittsburgh. In the end, it is the Wolverines that come out on top for Kante’s commitment.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple reacts to Trey Palmer's accomplishments, makes pitch for playmakers to choose Nebraska
Mark Whipple has turned in some big performances as the OC for Nebraska. Nebraska football has failed to meet the expectations set at the beginning of the season as a team. Trey Palmer, 1 of several high-profile transfers that joined the Huskers this offseason, has not. Palmer continues to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota
Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
saturdaytradition.com
Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State HC, names Penn State's 'clear' best player
Penn State’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is highly optimistic heading into his second season with the Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions will have quite the team this upcoming season. With a roster of veteran Nittany Lions and some fresh talent, the 2022-23 season is almost underway and Shrewsberry could not be more excited.
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Evans destroys CJ Stroud, scores defensive TD for Iowa off brilliant scoop-and-score
Joe Evans made a play on defense following Ohio State’s first drive after the Spencer Petras interception. He blew up C.J. Stroud and found the end zone on a scoop and score. Evans plays DE for Iowa and for some reason he was almost unblocked on the play. Iowa...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Carter, 2024 4-star ATH, includes 3 B1G teams in top 12 list
Boo Carter, one of the top ATH prospects in the 2024 class, is down to 12 schools. He announced his list on Thursday. Carter included 3 B1G programs on his list: Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. He also included Tennessee, Arizona State, Oregon, Kentucky, Jackson State, Clemson, Miami, LSU and Ole Miss.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
saturdaytradition.com
Miyan Williams, Ohio State respond with impressive TD drive vs. Iowa
Miyan Williams and the Ohio State offense quickly answered Iowa’s scoring run in the first quarter. That was fast. After C.J. Stroud was sacked and fumbled resulting in an Iowa score, the Buckeyes put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Both Williams and TreVeyon Henderson are healthy for this game as the offense continues to emphasize the run game.
saturdaytradition.com
Tory Taylor's fake-punt decision ends in epic disaster vs. Ohio State
Tory Taylor attempted a fake punt against Ohio State. It did not work, to say the least. Whether it was a called fake punt or something Taylor made a read on during the play is unclear. What is clear is that Taylor did not fool the Buckeyes. After dropping back...
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras is already getting crushed for performance against Ohio State
Spencer Petras has not had the best start to the Ohio State game. The fans are starting to call for him to get benched after two first-half turnovers. Petras first threw an interception on the first play of the game. Iowa led Ohio State 7-3 after forcing the offense to settle for a field goal and a scoop-and-score by Joe Evans.
saturdaytradition.com
Theo Johnson opens up on relationship with his mother, making journey from Canada to State College
Theo Johnson, a native of Windsor, Ontario, is currently in his sophomore season for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Johnson recently opened up on the difficulties of playing in the United States while his family remained in Canada. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions, Johnson’s family was not able to be in State College for over a year.
saturdaytradition.com
An Illinois division title would be among the unlikeliest in college football history
Very little was expected of Illinois this season. This is not unusual. The Illini hadn’t been ranked at all in 11 seasons, so what was going to make this year any different?. We knew Chase Brown was a great running back, but Illinois didn’t have much else to hang its stovepipe hat on.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland football drops hype video for homecoming game against Northwestern
Maryland is facing Northwestern on homecoming weekend. The team’s social media account posted a hype video ahead of Saturday’s game. The theme of the video was: there’s no place like home. The Terps are 5-2 after a 38-33 win over Indiana in Week 7. Maryland is just one win away from punching its ticket to another bowl game for the second-straight season.
Comments / 0