It’s Business Casual for Argent and Agolde

A new collaboration takes the guesswork out of what to wear to work.

Women’s workwear brand Argent teamed with Citizens of Humanity Group-owned Agolde to curate a “first-of-its-kind” capsule collection designed for new office dress codes.

Worn by glass ceiling-breakers from Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris to Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem, the venture-backed women’s workwear label founded by Sali Christeson in 2016 focuses on “arming women” with stylish and functional work wardrobes.

However, with workplaces relaxing their dress codes and more businesses adopting hybrid schedules, the definition of workwear is evolving.

A 2021 survey by Wrangler and Lee parent company Kontoor Brands found that of the 1,006 adults it surveyed, 85 percent said they expected their office will have a business-casual dress code coming out of the pandemic. Fewer people (36 percent) said they planned to wear dress pants or dress skirts when they return to the office. Nearly four in 10 workers surveyed said they expect to wear jeans to the office.

For this collection, Argent and Agolde set out to design versatile pieces that reflect what women are wearing to work now. The 10-piece collection includes a mix of Agolde’s signature silhouettes with new styles from Argent intentionally designed to pair with denim.

Argent x Agolde

For tops, Argent x Agolde spans a double-breasted stretch wool blazer, a waistcoat, a belted blazer, a Merino wool cardigan, a peak lapel navy blazer, a double-breasted plaid blazer and a blouse made with silk viscose.

Jeans styles include a ’90s mid-rise loose fit made with 100 percent organic cotton, available in dark and light washes, and a high-rise straight crop in black made with 99 percent organic cotton and 1 percent Eco Lycra. The jeans feature office-friendly details like finished hems and clean washes free of distressing.

The size range spans 0-14 for blazers, XS-XL for blouses and sweaters and 23-34 for jeans.

The collection is available now on Argent’s website and retails for $195-$595.