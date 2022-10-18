Read full article on original website
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Experts are warning the owner of a TikTok-famous emu against kissing and cuddling the bird after she said he had avian flu, calling it 'extremely dangerous'
The owner of the TikTok famous Emmanuel the Emu, Taylor Blake, recently revealed that he had Avian Flu but continued to post photos kissing him.
Researchers Reveal True Identity of ‘Globster’ Sea Monster Found on Oregon Coast
A large, mysterious “Globster” that was found on an Oregon beach has finally been identified by researchers. Adoni Tegner, a local resident of Florence, Oregon found it on October 12th. “It just didn’t look anything like what I’ve ever seen,” he explained. “It looked more stringy and it almost looked like it had been a large squid or something.”
Voices: Henry Dimbleby: We have children breaking down and crying because of hunger
“We have children breaking down and crying because of hunger.” This awful testimony comes from the headteacher of a multi-academy trust I spoke to recently. It’s just one example of the realities of a child hunger crisis that schools up and down the country are witnessing every day.The headteacher, Dr Nick Capstick, told me: “Just over half our pupils do not get free school meals but would be defined as living in poverty. Many arrive at school hungry and as the day progresses, they become distracted and unable to concentrate because they think only of food.To make change happen,...
Discouragement is something that can be discouraged
I heard this for weeks from others. They were referring to a house near my property in poor condition. The appearance inside, in particular, possibly supported the conclusion, “Tear it down!”. Then came a married couple with a family who bought the house. Their plan was to “fix ‘er...
21 Books To Help You Celebrate Ace Week
That’s right, it’s Ace Week! And as an ace (and aro) person who reads constantly, you better believe I have a big ol’ list of asexual-spectrum books for you.
Faith, Hope and Carnage by Nick Cave and Sean O’Hagan review – a lament, a celebration, a howl
The musician and journalist discuss love, death, drugs and religion in these astonishing, heart-rending conversations. On 14 July 2015, Nick Cave’s life changed irrevocably when his 15-year-old son, Arthur, died after falling from a sea cliff near the family’s home in Brighton. The grief this unleashed was absolute, immersive, a brutal upending of both body and soul that Cave remembers with devastating clarity: “Grief was pounding through my body with an audible roar, and despair was bursting through the tips of my fingers… We tend to see grief as an emotional state, but it is also an atrocious destabilising assault upon the body. So much so that it can feel terminal.” From the outset, and whether he liked it or not, Cave’s grief was a public affair. He and Susie, his fashion designer wife of 23 years, were forced to issue a brief public statement appealing for privacy after the death of their “beautiful, happy, loving boy”. You dearly hope the tabloids respected it.
Family's mysterious 'Stranger Things' Halloween decoration wows
An Illinois family’s “Stranger Things” decoration for Halloween has gone viral on TikTok.
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
