Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
Fox5 KVVU
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles near Flamingo and Fort Apache Road just before 9 p.m. Monday evening. Police told FOX5 two vehicles crashed into a third at the intersection. The two vehicles continued and hit other objects, including a bus...
AZFamily
Gilbert families impacted by road expansion refuse to back down, hiring lawyers
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some families in Gilbert are bracing for a legal fight, pushing back against a road expansion project that cuts into their property. They say they’re losing more of their land than necessary. The expansion project is for part of Ocotillo Road, stretching from Val...
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
