ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globe, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles near Flamingo and Fort Apache Road just before 9 p.m. Monday evening. Police told FOX5 two vehicles crashed into a third at the intersection. The two vehicles continued and hit other objects, including a bus...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy