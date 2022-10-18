Bowling Green football looking to sustain success in the trenches

BOWLING GREEN — From a structural standpoint, Bowling Green’s first two wins of 2022 followed fairly similar plotlines.

Against Marshall, the Falcons got a stellar performance from senior quarterback Matt McDonald, held the Thundering Herd to a field goal on their final series of the game, and won in overtime. Against Akron, McDonald was again good enough to lift Bowling Green, as was one key defensive stop on the Zips’ final drive.

The Falcons’ 17-13 win over Miami on Saturday, however, looked completely different.

McDonald struggled, but both lines stepped up the entire game to power Bowling Green to a hard-fought victory.

When asked during his weekly press conference about the Falcons’ work in the trenches this season, coach Scot Loeffler said, “It’s been a work in progress, for sure. Our defensive line is very good, and our offensive line played to their potential. I thought the running backs ran well, thought the game plan was exceptional, and we found a way to beat a very good team.”

Bowling Green (3-4, 2-1 MAC) will look to keep it going Saturday at Central Michigan (2-5, 1-2). The Falcons can match last year’s win total with a victory.

The two most surprising statistics of last Saturday’s game might have been both teams’ running totals.

Bowling Green, a team that had crossed the century mark in rushing yards twice in 2022, ran for 176 yards on a RedHawks defense that entered allowing just 88.8 rushing yards per game. Conversely, a Miami team dependent on the running game was held to just 98 yards on the ground.

Sophomore running back Jaison Patterson paced the running backs with 94 yards, while sophomore Jamal Johnson added 31 yards to go with sophomore Ta’Ron Keith’s 21 yards and go-ahead touchdown.

The real catalyst for the Falcons’ transformation, however, might have been the offensive line. Senior center Jakari Robinson and junior offensive guard Jalen Grant paced a solid all-around effort against a stifling RedHawks front, opening holes for seven different Bowling Green rushers.

“It was just a matter of going out there with a different type of focus and different type of energy and want-to,” Grant said. “When we’re playing for each other on every single play, that allows us to open up running lanes for the running backs and run the ball efficiently.”

Nonetheless, Loeffler heaped praise on the running backs for their efforts throughout the season in the wake of Terion Stewart’s absence.

“They really played well as a unit,” Loeffler said. “All of them did. They ran the ball hard. I thought Jaison Patterson played his best game. I thought he was very good. They did their job.”

Loeffler compared this week’s opponent, Central Michigan, to last week’s foe.

“This is a really good team that we're going up against, really well coached,” Loeffler said. “They know how to win. It's very similar to Miami. They're a good team and going up there is very difficult to play.”

Hardamon wins weekly award

Senior outside linebacker Demetrius Hardamon was named the MAC East Division Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Bowling Green’s win over Miami.

Hardamon had four solo tackles -— three of which went for a loss — and two sacks in the Falcons’ victory, including a strip-sack. His award is the third weekly award for a Bowling Green defensive player this season, joining two previous awards for senior defensive lineman Karl Brooks.

“He's a guy, last year, that I look out and after a game, he's out there working on his technique,” Loeffler said. “He’s infatuated with football, he's a very good student, so we're happy that he was able to help our team win last week.”