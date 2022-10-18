ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Staff at Devon and Cornwall colleges walk out in strike over pay

A three-day staff strike is taking place at two Cornwall and Devon colleges over a pay offer. Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at City College Plymouth and Truro and Penwith College are striking from 18 to 20 October. A 2.5% pay recommendation from an employer body has...

