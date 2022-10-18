Read full article on original website
Related
WilmingtonBiz
Health Care Heroes: Health Care Executive
Honors an individual whose job performance is considered exemplary by people within their organizations, peers and community members. What the nominator said: “Daisy serves as a Senior VP at the executive level of a large Clinical Research Organization. Yet she still makes time to teach one course per semester in the Clinical Research program at UNCW. In addition to teaching, Daisy mentors students who want to move into management positions, especially young women. Daisy knows firsthand the challenges of women who have ascended to upper management positions from the ground floor. Having worked as a research study coordinator for oncology clinical trials, she has maintained her focus on a patient-centered approach to health care when enrolling participants in clinical trials. She continues to meet with students as a group and one-to-one to help with career mapping strategies for young women entering the clinical research workforce. … Knowing Daisy as a colleague and a friend, I continue to be astounded at her capacity to work with such a variety of different groups of people and maintain her integrity, humor and commitment to providing quality clinical care and access to research opportunities.”
WilmingtonBiz
Health Care Heroes: Physician
Honors a physician whose performance is considered exemplary by patients, peers and other health care providers. Organization: Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care. What the nominator said: “I learned recently that Dr. Kornegay has approximately 2,000 patients. Maybe many doctors have this many patients ... but the unique thing about Dr. Kornegay is that HE sees these patients when they schedule appointments. He doesn’t send in a PA or the nurse only. He meets with his patients (in office or on Zoom appointments). And, he doesn’t rush the visit …
WilmingtonBiz
Health Care Heroes: Lifetime Achievement
Listen to his friends and colleagues and you’ll hear that retired physician Richard Tamisiea is all heart. Raised in Iowa’s Missouri Valley, Tamisiea grew up in wide-open spaces that bred optimism. A love of helping others ran in the family. His father, a general practitioner who established a local hospital, and his mother, a nurse, served as positive role models.
WilmingtonBiz
Health Care Heroes: Volunteer
Honors volunteers at a health care provider or other health-related organization who are considered exemplary by people within those organizations. What the nominator said: “Members of the Rivers Edge Veterans Association (REVA) in Brunswick County, the Boys in Blue have become an integral part of our hospice care team, as they recognize the service of countless veteran patients in our care. Veterans themselves, the Boys in Blue have an extremely genuine way of interacting with our patients, listening to their stories, connecting with loved ones and family members, and thanking them for their military service to our country. For the past four years, their unique volunteer care has been given freely to all veterans, regardless of branch, rank, or era of service, including Vietnam veterans who have historically been denied proper recognition and appreciation. The Boys in Blue (so named because of their matching royal blue REVA shirts) are dedicated to providing a special ‘pinning’ ceremony to every Brunswick County Veteran in hospice. … To a person, the staff of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare admire the dedication, the professionalism, and the commitment the Boys in Blue have to their fellow Veterans. But more importantly, it is our patients and families that reveal the real impact of their volunteer work.”
WilmingtonBiz
What Makes A Hero?
That was the question facing a panel of judges, which had the task of wading through stacks of nominations for this year’s awards from the Greater Wilmington Business Journal. The challenges in health care are significant, from the pandemic to workforce shortages. So in deliberating this year, the judges...
WilmingtonBiz
Picking At A Housing Knot
Tanya Self considers herself a good tenant. “I’m quiet, and I don’t have parties,” said the nearly 60-year-old certified nursing assistant. But she finds herself in a precarious situation: Self needs a new place to live in Wilmington with Maya, her 17-year-old Chihuahua, but she hasn’t been able to find one that fits her budget because of bad credit.
WilmingtonBiz
SBTDC Welcomes New Regional Director
Beth Wilkerson has taken on the role of regional director of the Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Wilkerson comes to the role following former director Heather McWhorter’s transition in June to the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship as its new director.
WilmingtonBiz
Bringing Jobs To Life
The Wilmington region could capture a greater share of life science opportunities, given new developments and an influx of skilled and connected remote workers. In the coming weeks, Frontier Scientific Solutions will welcome its first pharmaceutical shipment into a warehouse off 23rd Street, the soon-to-be former home of Adams Beverages’ local headquarters.
WilmingtonBiz
Thousands Of Acres – And Potentially Thousands Of Homes – On Leland's Agenda
The fast-growing town of Leland could grow by thousands of acres and homes over the coming years based on decisions officials are facing at a meeting Thursday night. One of the largest sites the Leland Town Council will consider as part of its meeting at 6 p.m. encompasses nearly 2,120 acres adjacent to Interstate 140 and Malmo Loop Road NE.
WilmingtonBiz
CVB Aims To Keep Upward Trend
The Wilmington area continues to see record growth in the hospitality sector. For the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, (CVB) that means opportunity. The CVB’s annual Program of Work (POW) reveals the results of a variety of research studies that will translate into initiatives designed to encourage growth in the hospitality sector as well as facilitate partnerships among area businesses.
WilmingtonBiz
Cybersecurity Firm Ramps Up
Armed with a recent $22 million investment, Wilmington-based SaaS Alerts plans to foster its growth by investing in R&D and its sales efforts. In September, the cybersecurity startup announced the private equity firm Insight Partners, which focuses on investing in growth-stage tech, software and internet businesses, had funded the company with goals of accelerating growth.
WilmingtonBiz
Family-run Seafood Store A 'labor Of Love'
The heart of the operation at Motts Channel Seafood is tucked away in a room behind the retail counter, a space dubbed “the floor.”. The room, which opens onto the business’s docks where ships can drop off fresh bounty, is sparsely outfitted with tables where fish and other seafood are processed each day.
WilmingtonBiz
Redfin Launches In Wilmington Area
National residential real estate giant Redfin has taken aim at the coast and the Cape Fear region market by launching in Wilmington. That effort has started with Redfin agent Ken Fitzpatrick, who is based in Sneads Ferry but covers "quite a bit of territory," Fitzpatrick said, from at least Jacksonville to south of Wilmington. The company will "see what kind of traction we get on it and that'll help us determine how many agents we need to put along the coast here," he said Thursday.
Comments / 0