Honors volunteers at a health care provider or other health-related organization who are considered exemplary by people within those organizations. What the nominator said: “Members of the Rivers Edge Veterans Association (REVA) in Brunswick County, the Boys in Blue have become an integral part of our hospice care team, as they recognize the service of countless veteran patients in our care. Veterans themselves, the Boys in Blue have an extremely genuine way of interacting with our patients, listening to their stories, connecting with loved ones and family members, and thanking them for their military service to our country. For the past four years, their unique volunteer care has been given freely to all veterans, regardless of branch, rank, or era of service, including Vietnam veterans who have historically been denied proper recognition and appreciation. The Boys in Blue (so named because of their matching royal blue REVA shirts) are dedicated to providing a special ‘pinning’ ceremony to every Brunswick County Veteran in hospice. … To a person, the staff of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare admire the dedication, the professionalism, and the commitment the Boys in Blue have to their fellow Veterans. But more importantly, it is our patients and families that reveal the real impact of their volunteer work.”

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO