Vineland, NJ

fox29.com

Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong

Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Medford couple publishes first book together

Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
MEDFORD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Community Shows Support for Local Family After House Fire

The community has rallied to help a family of five who lost everything in a fire at their Ocean City home early Tuesday morning by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money and replace some of what was destroyed. Dan Bogdan escaped with his three children during the early...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Shore News Network

Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Halloween is approaching the Cherry Hill Police Department wants to ensure residents and families have a safe and fun night out. According to the department, the unofficial hours for trick-or-treating are between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The department says that period should be used as a guideline for Trick or Treat hours this year – as they have been in the past. Thinking of painting the town on Mischief Night? Think again, because police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew. “A 7:00 PM suggested curfew will be in effect for all children under 18 not The post Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden woman working to help young people after losing husband to gun violence

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden woman who lost her husband to gun violence is making it her life's work to heal the community, one family at a time.Inside the Camden offices of Saving Grace Ministries, soccer balls aren't just for kicking. They're for decorating, with markers and stickers and positive messages. The decorated soccer balls will be shipped to Haiti. The project is just one of the activities at Saving Grace Ministries, which helps children and families coping with trauma. "We do a lot of fun things with the children," Nyzia Easterling, the founder of Saving Grace Ministries, said. "We build...
CAMDEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
94.5 PST

The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently

I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
MEDFORD, NJ
downbeach.com

Prosecutor promotes officer to supervise Special Victims Unit

MAYS LANDING – Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds and Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields recognized the promotion of Natasha Alvarado to acting sergeant of County Detectives. Alvarado worked in the Major Crimes and Intelligence units for many years. She will now supervise the Special Victims squad. Reynolds...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Schools’ superintendent Michael Volpe resigns for hometown position

Superintendent Michael Volpe informed the Moorestown Board of Education this week that he is leaving the district and will accept a position as superintendent in his hometown. The board acknowledges the compelling opportunity presented to Mr. Volpe to work in his hometown and wishes him continued success. “We are actively...
MOORESTOWN, NJ

