fox29.com
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong
Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
thesunpapers.com
Medford couple publishes first book together
Jenny and Greg Miller first met in 2017 during a Hollywood audition while both trying to find their way in show business. The Medford Township husband and wife instead found chemistry both on and off the page, striking up a relationship soon after meeting. Five years later, they have two kids and are eagerly awaiting the release of their co-written first book, “Age of Atheria,” a young adult fantasy novel that comes out this November.
ocnjdaily.com
Community Shows Support for Local Family After House Fire
The community has rallied to help a family of five who lost everything in a fire at their Ocean City home early Tuesday morning by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money and replace some of what was destroyed. Dan Bogdan escaped with his three children during the early...
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?
I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Halloween is approaching the Cherry Hill Police Department wants to ensure residents and families have a safe and fun night out. According to the department, the unofficial hours for trick-or-treating are between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The department says that period should be used as a guideline for Trick or Treat hours this year – as they have been in the past. Thinking of painting the town on Mischief Night? Think again, because police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew. “A 7:00 PM suggested curfew will be in effect for all children under 18 not The post Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids
Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
NJ daycare workers accused of force feeding, restraining kids in their care
Five New Jersey daycare workers were charged with child endangerment and neglect after they allegedly forced fed and used aggressive restraints on the children in their care.
fox29.com
Family erects billboard on New Jersey highway to honor slain loved one
BURLINGTON, N.J. - The family of a man shot to death in Burlington, New Jersey gathered Thursday to celebrate his life on what would have been his birthday. Investigators say on May 12 Dominick Santiago Jr. was found shot multiple times in an SUV parked on the 500 block of Linden Avenue.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
Fire Rips Through Ocean City, NJ, House; Father Saves 3 Children
Quick actions by the homeowner helped save his three children early Tuesday morning when a blazing fire broke out in the family's home in Ocean City. The children's father rescued his three kids, including a baby, and everyone escaped to safety. Ocean City firefighters arrived at the home at 1912...
Camden woman working to help young people after losing husband to gun violence
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden woman who lost her husband to gun violence is making it her life's work to heal the community, one family at a time.Inside the Camden offices of Saving Grace Ministries, soccer balls aren't just for kicking. They're for decorating, with markers and stickers and positive messages. The decorated soccer balls will be shipped to Haiti. The project is just one of the activities at Saving Grace Ministries, which helps children and families coping with trauma. "We do a lot of fun things with the children," Nyzia Easterling, the founder of Saving Grace Ministries, said. "We build...
Ever seen this creature? Meet the newest baby at Cape May County Zoo
CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE — Cape May County Zoo has welcomed a two-toed sloth to its family. Matilda, aka “Tilly,” has joined the Education Department as a new animal ambassador, according to the zoo’s Facebook page. Tilly is only 6 months old and is receiving specialized care.
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently
I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
downbeach.com
Prosecutor promotes officer to supervise Special Victims Unit
MAYS LANDING – Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds and Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields recognized the promotion of Natasha Alvarado to acting sergeant of County Detectives. Alvarado worked in the Major Crimes and Intelligence units for many years. She will now supervise the Special Victims squad. Reynolds...
N.J. boy 7, critically injured after being struck by car after getting off school bus, cops say
A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking home just after being dropped off by his school bus Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, officials said. The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police after hitting the boy around 3:20 p.m. on...
thesunpapers.com
Schools’ superintendent Michael Volpe resigns for hometown position
Superintendent Michael Volpe informed the Moorestown Board of Education this week that he is leaving the district and will accept a position as superintendent in his hometown. The board acknowledges the compelling opportunity presented to Mr. Volpe to work in his hometown and wishes him continued success. “We are actively...
