Governor Cooper Announces Over $655 Million Distributed to More Than 4,200 Child Care Centers Through Child Care Stabilization Grants

Division of Water Infrastructure Receives Exceptional Number of Applications for Drinking Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Infrastructure
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure Fall 2022 application round closed with 649 submitted applications for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater funding, nearly reaching the record number of applications received in the Spring 2022 funding round. The applications represent more than $2.7 billion in funding requests and reflect needs across the state, with utilities in 91 of North Carolina’s 100 counties requesting funding.
N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet on Nov. 1
The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Training Room of the Green Square building, 217 W. Jones St., Raleigh, 27603, on Nov. 1, 2022. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer...
