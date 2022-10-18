New book aims to help patients navigate the mental health care system. Longstanding issues plaguing both Massachusetts' and the nation's mental health care system include access, understaffing and a lack of resources. Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has a new book, "You Are Not Alone," containing stories of patients trying to access care and advice for those trying to navigate the system. He joins us, along with one of the patients he spoke with, to share lessons from the book.

