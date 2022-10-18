ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
AL.com

2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.

