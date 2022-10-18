Agency Information Collection Activities; Comment Request; State and Local Educational Agency Record and Reporting Requirements Under Part B of the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act

Read full article on original website
Agency Information Collection Activities; Comment Request; Federal Student Aid User Experience Design Research Generic Clearance
This document has a comment period that ends in 59 days. (12/20/2022) Submit a formal comment. Federal Student Aid (FSA), Department of Education (ED). In accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, ED is proposing an extension without change of a currently approved collection. DATES:. Interested persons are invited...
Agency Information Collection Activities; Comment Request; Form for Maintenance of Effort Waiver Requests
This document has a comment period that ends in 59 days. (12/20/2022) Submit a formal comment. Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE), Department of Education (ED). ACTION:. Notice. SUMMARY:. In accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, ED is proposing an extension without change of a currently approved...
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
To request more information on the proposed project or to obtain a copy of the data collection plans and draft Start Printed Page 64062 instruments, email paperwork@hrsa.gov or call Samantha Miller, the acting HRSA Information Collection Clearance Officer, at (301) 443-9094. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:. When submitting comments or requesting information, please...
Shots for kids: New York should add the COVID vaccine to school enrollment requirements
A CDC panel has added the COVID vaccine to the list of shots it recommends children get. New York State should follow through by adding the vaccine to the battery of shots children are required to get before entering school. The state’s immunization schedule has long required kids in public, private and religious schools to have had their shots against diphtheria and tetanus; polio; measles, ...
Notice of Intent To Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement and Amend the Resource Management Plan for the Proposed Rough Hat Clark County Solar Project in Clark County, Nevada
This document has a comment period that ends in 44 days. (12/05/2022) Submit a formal comment. Bureau of Land Management, Department of Interior. Notice of intent; request for comments. SUMMARY:. As requested by Candela Renewables, LLC, and in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, as amended (NEPA),...
