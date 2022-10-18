Read full article on original website
WBUR
New book aims to help patients navigate the mental health care system
New book aims to help patients navigate the mental health care system. Longstanding issues plaguing both Massachusetts' and the nation's mental health care system include access, understaffing and a lack of resources. Ken Duckworth, chief medical officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has a new book, "You Are Not Alone," containing stories of patients trying to access care and advice for those trying to navigate the system. He joins us, along with one of the patients he spoke with, to share lessons from the book.
WBUR
Over-the-counter hearing aids could lead to more use and technological advances
Over-the-counter hearing aids could lead to more use and technological advances. Some 37.5 million adults in the U.S. report trouble with their hearing, but only one in five people who would benefit from a hearing aid actually use one. For this edition of Tech Talk with Boston Globe technology writer Hiawatha Bray, we discuss the over-the-counter sale of hearing aids, which began this week, thanks to a new federal law allowing them to be sold without a prescription.
