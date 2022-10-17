LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) looks to keep pace in the SEC Western Division race on Saturday when the Tigers host No. 7-ranked and undefeated Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff for LSU’s Homecoming contest is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS with Brad Nessler (pxp), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU is 67-25-3 all-time in Homecoming games. The Tigers have won four straight and 20 of their last 21 Homecoming games with a 10-7 win over Ole Miss in 2014 among that list. LSU is coming off a 45-35 win over Florida last week in Gainesville, while Ole Miss beat Auburn, 48-34, in Oxford. Last year, Ole Miss posted a 31-17 win over the Tigers in Oxford. In the last meeting between LSU and Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an SEC record 308 yards and three TDs in the 53-48 win over the Rebels in 2020. LSU has won six straight over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, which includes a 10-7 victory over the then-No. 3 ranked and 7-0 Rebels in 2014. Ole Miss’ last win in Tiger Stadium came in 2008 by a 31-13 count. LSU goes into the game riding the play of QB Jayden Daniels, who accounted for 6 TDs (3 rush, 3 pass) in the win over Florida. This year, Daniels has become the first QB in LSU history to rush for 100 yards and pass for 200 yards (vs. Florida State) and rush for 3 TDs and pass for 3 TDs (vs. Florida) in a game decided in regulation. Last week against Florida, on 8 offensive possessions, LSU scored 7 TDs, kicked a field goal and punted just once in the win over the Gators.

