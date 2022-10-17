Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
SEC Nation program to broadcast Saturday from LSU before Ole Miss game
BATON ROUGE – SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, returns to the LSU campus this weekend to highlight the SEC Western Division matchup between the Tigers and seventh-ranked and undefeated Ole Miss. SEC Nation will originate from the Quad in the center of...
LSU Game Notes: Tigers welcome No. 7 Ole Miss for Homecoming
LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) looks to keep pace in the SEC Western Division race on Saturday when the Tigers host No. 7-ranked and undefeated Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff for LSU’s Homecoming contest is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS with Brad Nessler (pxp), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU is 67-25-3 all-time in Homecoming games. The Tigers have won four straight and 20 of their last 21 Homecoming games with a 10-7 win over Ole Miss in 2014 among that list. LSU is coming off a 45-35 win over Florida last week in Gainesville, while Ole Miss beat Auburn, 48-34, in Oxford. Last year, Ole Miss posted a 31-17 win over the Tigers in Oxford. In the last meeting between LSU and Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an SEC record 308 yards and three TDs in the 53-48 win over the Rebels in 2020. LSU has won six straight over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, which includes a 10-7 victory over the then-No. 3 ranked and 7-0 Rebels in 2014. Ole Miss’ last win in Tiger Stadium came in 2008 by a 31-13 count. LSU goes into the game riding the play of QB Jayden Daniels, who accounted for 6 TDs (3 rush, 3 pass) in the win over Florida. This year, Daniels has become the first QB in LSU history to rush for 100 yards and pass for 200 yards (vs. Florida State) and rush for 3 TDs and pass for 3 TDs (vs. Florida) in a game decided in regulation. Last week against Florida, on 8 offensive possessions, LSU scored 7 TDs, kicked a field goal and punted just once in the win over the Gators.
Southeastern’s 2023 baseball schedule offers fresh test for SLU
HAMMOND, La. – The 2023 season for the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team will feature a bit of a different look, featuring four first-time opponents for head coach Matt Riser’s Lion squad. St. John’s, Memphis, Alabama A&M and opening-weekend foe Lafayette College all square off against Southeastern for...
Southeastern travels to Jacksonville State for nonconference finale
Southeastern (3-3, 1-1 SLC) at Jacksonville State (6-1, 2-0 ASUN/WAC) Oct. 22, 2022 | 1 p.m. | Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium | Jacksonville, Ala. Series History: JSU leads 6-5-1 Last Meeting: Southeastern 35, Jacksonville State 14 (Aug. 29, 2019 | Hammond, La.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Chase Robinson and Gerhard...
Crescent City Sports to live stream Rummel-Brother Martin football Friday
NEW ORLEANS – An evenly matched series over the last half-century gets renewed in a new location Friday night on Crescent City Sports. The 57th all-time meeting between District 9-5A rivals Archbishop Rummel and Brother Martin kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday from Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium. CCS’ coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m., with Lenny Vangilder and Wayde Keiser describing the action.
Southeastern women’s basketball team gearing up for 2022-23 season
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team is preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season that begins next month. Southeastern finished its 2021-22 season with a 16-11 overall record and a 10-4 Southland conference finish under head coach Ayla Guzzardo who is entering her sixth year as the leader of the Lady Lions.
