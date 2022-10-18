Interior Secretary Haaland acknowledges suffering caused by boarding schools for Native Americans

Read full article on original website
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.
tsln.com
Strayed or stolen: South Dakota Brand Board hiring new investigator and inspecting manager; ranchers worry some thefts weren’t being investigated
Brand Board members: Name, Location, Position Scott Vance, Faith, Board President Myron Williams, Wall, Board Vice President Lyle Spring, Union Center, Board Member David Paul, Mud Butte, Board Member Haven Stuck, Rapid City, Board Member. In 2020, there were 9 arrests and 10 convictions for cattle theft in South Dakota....
Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats. That […]
dakotafreepress.com
Adelstein: South Dakota Deserves Better Than Noem’s Bullying and Lies
Another former Republican legislator wants Jamie Smith in and Kristi Noem out. Stanford Adelstein, who represented Rapid City in the Legislature from 2001 through 2006 and from 2009 through 2012 (and who also spends good money to support Dakota Free Press), urges all South Dakotans to replace Noem with a real leader:
dakotafreepress.com
Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman has died
A former South Dakota governor has died. Harvey Wollman, who served as the 26th governor of South Dakota, died Tuesday, Wollman’s son told KELOLAND News.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
kiowacountypress.net
Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up
(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KELOLAND TV
Checking in on both sides of the IM 27 debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are less than three weeks from the November election, when South Dakotans will once again decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Supporters and opponents are both using research to support their views, research that doesn’t always match up. You may have seen...
KELOLAND TV
Compare: Donations to Noem, Thune, Bengs and Johnson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated to reflect a changed definition of the fundraising platform WinRed. Among South Dakota candidates, Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, Senate challenger Brian Bengs and Rep. Dusty Johnson are the only ones utilizing federal campaign committees. Having previously taken...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis
Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know. Physician assistant Kaci Park, with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care, says about 1/8 women in the U.S. can have a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Knowing your voting rights, registration deadlines. Updated: 7 hours ago. Janna...
sdstandardnow.com
Rapid City attorney Jay Shultz writes that ignorance of the ban on most abortions in South Dakota can get you killed
Not knowing the law which bans virtually all abortions in South Dakota could get you killed. By lethal injection, that is. Potential criminal defendants include your loved ones, relatives, friends, co-workers, healthcare professionals and non-professionals. In South Dakota (where Rapid City reproductive rights demonstrators are shown above in a Lee...
Outgoing election officials support online voter registration in South Dakota
There’s less than a week remaining for people in South Dakota to register to vote.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in South Dakota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kotatv.com
Would recreational marijuana draw tourists?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Nov. 8, South Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. While supporters say legalization will give the state’s economy a shot in the arm, critics believe the drug is too dangerous, outweighing any financial benefits. The Mount Rushmore state is known...
KELOLAND TV
Bird flu still possible as migrators cross South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Oct. 18, South Dakota had 43 reported incidents of avian flu in commercial flocks and six in backyard flocks, according to state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson. “If you look nationally, there are certainly more cases across the nation,” Thompson said. Avian...
