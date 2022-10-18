Read full article on original website
WBUR
UK Prime Minister Truss is out, but political turmoil continues
Following Liz Truss' resignation on Thursday, the fate of UK politics has maintained its chaotic look. Multiple names are already in the frame to be the successor to the shortest-serving leader in British history — even her predecessor, Boris Johnson. What's next for UK politics and is the current...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
WBUR
With martial law declaration, Putin's war in Ukraine increasingly appears to be coming home to Russia
With martial law declaration, Putin's war in Ukraine increasingly appears to be coming home to Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of martial law in the border regions of Ukraine is putting Russia on a greater war footing at home. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Washington Post Russia...
