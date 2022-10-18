Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Women's Volleyball Beats Cornell and Columbia on New York Road Trip, Keeping Ivy League Tournament Berth In Play
Junior middle hitter Olivia Cooper and senior setter Bella Almanza sky for a block during Harvard's 3-1 loss to Yale on Oct. 7. Over the past weekend's victories in New York, Cooper and Almanza were key contributors as Harvard kept its Ivy League Tournament hopes alive. By Maria Cheng. This...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Men's Lightweight Crew Head Coach Billy Boyce Prepares For Another Head of the Charles After Illustrious Rowing Career at Cornell
A Harvard four-man boat rows down the Charles during the Head of the Charles Regatta on Oct. 23, 2021. During this year's regatta, the Harvard men's lightweight team will again be coached by Billy Boyce, who was hired by the Crimson in 2016. By Angela Dela Cruz. For competitors, coaches,...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard to Face Princeton Sunday in Ivy League Championship Decider
Sophomore midfielder Siena Horton hustles in a match against the University of Delaware on October 16. The Crimson defeated the Blue Hens 2-1. By Dylan J. Goodman. “We’d like to say it's just not a game. Obviously that’s not the case, it's a big game,” remarked Harvard field hockey head coach Tjerk van Herwaarden ahead of the highly anticipated Harvard-Princeton match this Sunday in Princeton, N.J.
Harvard Crimson
In Its Most Lopsided Loss in Five Years, Harvard Football Gets Trounced by Princeton, 37-10
Senior running back Aidan Borguet was locked in before Friday night's contest. He had a strong showing while debuting Harvard's new black jerseys, taking his 15 carries for 96 yards. By Josie W. Chen. For Harvard football, Friday night’s clash against No. 23 Princeton (6-0, 3-0) marked an opportunity to...
Harvard Crimson
Five Weeks In, Harvard Football Has Benefitted From Timely Play and Star Power
Senior running back Aidan Borguet scores a seven-yard touchdown during the 30-21 loss to Holy Cross on Oct. 1. Borguet has built on a tremendous junior season by leading the Ivy League in rushing yards per game. By Angela Dela Cruz. Coming into this year, senior running back Aidan Borguet...
Harvard Crimson
What Harvard Students Do
Jordan A. Sanchez ’24 is a Physics concentrator in Winthrop House. Her column “Everyday Environmentalist” appears on alternate Fridays. It was that time of year: clubs budgeted for buses to New Haven, organizations coordinated spare beds, and peers shopped for crimson-colored clothing. The Harvard-Yale football game was, and still is, an orchestrated effort for the entire campus. Back in 2019, I’d only been a real Harvard student for a few weeks, but even that much was apparent to me. It’s a social expectation, a cultural norm steeped in hundreds of years of tradition. A communal habit. It is simply what Harvard students do.
Harvard Crimson
City of Boston to Study Potential New Community Center in Allston
The Boston Centers for Youth and Families, the Public Facilities Department, and the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services hosted a meeting Thursday on a potential new community center for Allston. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. Officials from the city of Boston presented initial plans to conduct a study into a...
