Click2Houston.com
Houston Rockets to begin season Wednesday
HOUSTON – Chancellor Johnson checking in for NBA Tip-Off week! As the Astros continue to chase their quest for another World Series title it can be easy to forget their neighbors down the street, the Houston Rockets. They’ll begin their season on Wednesday. For a second straight year,...
Sporting News
Paolo Banchero matches LeBron James in NBA debut: How Magic rookie made history with performance vs. Pistons
It didn't take long for Paolo Banchero to make a bit of history in his NBA career. The 19-year-old was outstanding in his professional debut with the Magic, posting 27 points (11-of-18 shooting), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes against the Pistons. Orlando wasn't able to...
James Harden Brushes Off Stellar Season Debut vs. Celtics
A solid scoring night in a loss meant nothing to James Harden.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) ruled out again
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will not play on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tate's next chance to make his season debut will be on Saturday versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back. Rookie Tari Eason might have earned himself more playing time in Friday's contest after scoring 8 points with 7 rebounds in 15 minutes on Wednesday in his NBA debut.
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game Friday?
The Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers play on Friday at the Moda Center in Portland in an NBA game. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST and can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona and Root Sports Plus. Who will win the game? ...
Yardbarker
Rockets vs. Hawks Game 1 Notebook: Stephen Silas Feeling Encouraged Despite Loss
ATLANTA — Coach Stephen Silas said there were multiple times he looked over to his assistant coaches and said, "Man, we are just so young." The Houston Rockets opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 117-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. But despite recording his third consecutive season-opening loss as head coach, Silas departed the State Farm Arena encouraged by his young team.
NBA player props October 20: Giannis, Harden, Embiid, and LeBron James props for Thursday night
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The first Thursday slate of the basketball season has two star-studded games on tap and below are our favorite October 20 NBA player...
Rockets vs. Hawks: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The matchup between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks could be one of the more entertaining games of the NBA’s first big slate of the season. Both teams can certainly score the ball, which should lead to plenty of highlights for both sides. The Rockets are looking to be...
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look to get the year started off right as they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in the opening game of the 2022-2023 season.
Clippers And Lakers Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting lineups for Thursday’s game.
