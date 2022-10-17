ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston Rockets to begin season Wednesday

HOUSTON – Chancellor Johnson checking in for NBA Tip-Off week! As the Astros continue to chase their quest for another World Series title it can be easy to forget their neighbors down the street, the Houston Rockets. They’ll begin their season on Wednesday. For a second straight year,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) ruled out again

Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will not play on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tate's next chance to make his season debut will be on Saturday versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back. Rookie Tari Eason might have earned himself more playing time in Friday's contest after scoring 8 points with 7 rebounds in 15 minutes on Wednesday in his NBA debut.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rockets vs. Hawks Game 1 Notebook: Stephen Silas Feeling Encouraged Despite Loss

ATLANTA — Coach Stephen Silas said there were multiple times he looked over to his assistant coaches and said, "Man, we are just so young." The Houston Rockets opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 117-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. But despite recording his third consecutive season-opening loss as head coach, Silas departed the State Farm Arena encouraged by his young team.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy