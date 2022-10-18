Read full article on original website
Iowa water problems remain five decades after passage of landmark law
IOWA CITY — Tuesday marked 50 years since passage of the federal Clean Water Act, a landmark environmental law which created the first national standards for water quality. It stemmed from public outcry over widespread pollution from cities and industry. University of Iowa law professor Shannon Roesler says there...
Iowa voters to decide if gun-related amendment is added to Iowa Constitution
DES MOINES — Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for this amendment 12 years ago. “We realized that Iowa was one of only six states that has no state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms,” Rogers says, “and that didn’t seem right to us.”
Bird flu confirmed in Dallas County, first case since May
DES MOINES — Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It’s the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus.
September’s median price for an Iowa home sale: $225,000
DES MOINES — Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates the number of existing home sales in Iowa continues to decline and the overall prices for Iowa homes sold remain well above last year’s levels. The median price for an Iowa home sold in September was $225,009....
Sendoff set for Mason City-based 1133rd Transportation Company Iowa National Guard unit
MASON CITY — A sendoff ceremony has been scheduled for the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The Iowa National Guard says the ceremony will take place on Sunday morning November 6th at 9:00 AM in...
Monday final day to pre-register to vote in 2022 General Election
MASON CITY — Monday is the final day for north-central Iowans to pre-register to vote in the 2022 General Election. To register to vote, you must be: 18 years old by election day; be a United States citizen and an Iowa resident; not been convicted of a felony, or if you have, you’ve had your voting rights restored; not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law; and given up your right to vote in any other place.
Iowa’s unemployment rate slightly higher in September
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly in the month of September. The rate increased a tenth of a percentage point to 2.7%, but that’s lower than the rate of 4.1% from a year ago. The state’s overall labor force participation rate held steady at 67.7%....
Tougher rules drafted for manure storage in northeast Iowa
DES MOINES — Staff in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have drafted tougher rules for manure storage at any new livestock confinements or cattle feedlots in parts of northeast Iowa. The regulations would apply in areas with what’s called “karst” topography, where the bedrock is closer to the...
Despite drought, expert says fall is good tree planting time
DES MOINES — A tree expert in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the abnormally dry conditions throughout the state make this fall a good time to plant a tree. “I really like planting trees in the fall, especially when we have years like this past year with drought conditions,” says Emma Hanigan, the urban forestry coordinator at the DNR. “This gives them a little bit of a leg up when they’re going into spring.”
Mason City woman accused of Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
LAKE MILLS — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.
Mason City man’s kidnapping trial to be delayed until at least December
MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s kidnapping trial scheduled to start on November 1st will be delayed. The Mason City Police Department says just before 1 o’clock on the afternoon of June 9th, officers and fire medics responded to a report that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.
Ten year prison sentence for Mason City man guilty of convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an August convenience store robbery. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to using another person’s credit card multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of using another person’s credit card multiple times has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
