MASON CITY — Monday is the final day for north-central Iowans to pre-register to vote in the 2022 General Election. To register to vote, you must be: 18 years old by election day; be a United States citizen and an Iowa resident; not been convicted of a felony, or if you have, you’ve had your voting rights restored; not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law; and given up your right to vote in any other place.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO