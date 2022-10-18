Read full article on original website
Related
superhits1027.com
Mason City man pleads not guilty to using another person’s credit card multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of using another person’s credit card multiple times has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 40-year-old Shad Arispe of going into five Mason City businesses on September 18th and presenting a credit card for services without the owner’s consent or knowledge. The victim told police that he did not know the defendant and had lost his wallet in the 700 block of North Washington.
superhits1027.com
Mason City woman accused of Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty to ongoing criminal conduct
LAKE MILLS — A Mason City woman has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors after being charged with multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Jennifer Lindquist was accused of stealing two microphones worth a total of $1300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of North Mills Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of South Lake Street between January 9th and March 1st.
superhits1027.com
Mason City man’s kidnapping trial to be delayed until at least December
MASON CITY — A Mason City man’s kidnapping trial scheduled to start on November 1st will be delayed. The Mason City Police Department says just before 1 o’clock on the afternoon of June 9th, officers and fire medics responded to a report that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.
superhits1027.com
Ten year prison sentence for Mason City man guilty of convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an August convenience store robbery. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson was accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
superhits1027.com
Monday final day to pre-register to vote in 2022 General Election
MASON CITY — Monday is the final day for north-central Iowans to pre-register to vote in the 2022 General Election. To register to vote, you must be: 18 years old by election day; be a United States citizen and an Iowa resident; not been convicted of a felony, or if you have, you’ve had your voting rights restored; not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law; and given up your right to vote in any other place.
superhits1027.com
Sendoff set for Mason City-based 1133rd Transportation Company Iowa National Guard unit
MASON CITY — A sendoff ceremony has been scheduled for the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The Iowa National Guard says the ceremony will take place on Sunday morning November 6th at 9:00 AM in...
Comments / 0